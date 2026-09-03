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Samsung Galaxy A18 4G Leak Reveals Storage Options and Colour Variants

The Galaxy A18 4G recently appeared on Geekbench with the model number SM-A185G and a MediaTek Helio G99 chipset.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 3 September 2026 16:08 IST
Samsung Galaxy A18 4G Leak Reveals Storage Options and Colour Variants

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy A18 4G is expected to succeed the Galaxy A17 4G (pictured)

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Highlights
  • Samsung may use the MediaTek Helio G99 chipset
  • The Galaxy A18 4G could run Android 17 at launch
  • Samsung could launch the Galaxy A18 4G in autumn 2026
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Samsung Galaxy A18 4G appears to be nearing its launch, with a new leak revealing more information about the upcoming budget smartphone. The latest details add to earlier reports about the handset, which has already surfaced in a benchmark listing. The South Korean tech giant is yet to officially announce the Galaxy A18 4G, but the growing number of leaks suggests that more details could emerge ahead of its expected launch. The phone is also tipped to arrive later alongside a 5G variant.

Samsung Galaxy A18 4G Could Launch With 128GB, 256GB Storage Variants

Tipster Roland Quandt (@rquandt.bsky.social) has revealed the storage and colour options for the Samsung Galaxy A18 4G in a Bluesky posthttps://bsky.app/profile/rquandt.bsky.social/post/3mujzhc76222s. The handset is expected to come in 128GB and 256GB storage variants. The tipster added that the phone is expected to come in Black, Light Blue, and Silver. Notably, the leak does not indicate which RAM configurations the company plans to offer.

The Galaxy A18 4G recently appeared on Geekbench with the model number SM-A185G and a MediaTek Helio G99 chipset paired with 4GB of RAM. The 6nm processor has two cores clocked at 2.2GHz and six cores at 2.0GHz, with the Mali-G57 MC2 handling graphics. The phone scored 745 points in the single-core test and 2,073 points in the multi-core test. Since the Galaxy A17 4G uses the same chipset, the results don't indicate a major performance upgrade. The listing also showed Android 17 with One UI 9.

Earlier leaks have pointed to a flat design for the Galaxy A18 4G, with the rear camera setup housed inside a pill-shaped module that matches the phone's colour. An Infinity-U notch is also expected on the front. The handset could measure 164.4x77.8x7.84mm and feature a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED panel with support for a 90Hz refresh rate.

Samsung may carry over the 5,000mAh battery and camera setup from the Galaxy A17 4G, though the leaked information does not confirm these specifications. The Galaxy A18 4G could debut in autumn 2026, that is, between September and November, with a 5G model reportedly following later.

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Further reading: Samsung Galaxy A18 4G, Samsung Galaxy A18, Samsung
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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