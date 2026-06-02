MSI Prestige N16 Flip AI+ was announced at Computex 2026 on Tuesday. It is the company's first laptop developed in collaboration with Nvidia and powered by the new RTX Spark platform. The Taiwanese PC maker has positioned the laptop as a next-generation AI PC that combines Nvidia's full-stack AI platform, RTX technologies, and a 2-in-1 design. The MSI Prestige N16 Flip AI+ sports a 16-inch Ultra HD+ Tandem OLED screen. It comes with a convertible form factor and stylus support, backed by a 99.9Wh battery.

MSI Prestige N16 Flip AI+ Features, Specifications

The MSI Prestige N16 Flip AI+ sports a 16-inch UHD+ Tandem OLED touchscreen display. As per the company, the screen uses a dual-layer emissive structure that stacks two OLED layers to increase brightness while improving longevity and power efficiency. MSI claims the display can exceed 1,000 nits of peak brightness.

For creative professionals, the panel is claimed to cover 100 percent of the DCI-P3 colour gamut and is Calman Verified with a Delta E value below 1. The display also supports a variable refresh rate (VRR), along with touch and pen support.

At the centre of the laptop is the RTX Spark. Nvidia touts it as a new "superchip" that combines a Blackwell RTX GPU with 6,144 CUDA cores, fifth-generation Tensor cores, and up to a 20-core Nvidia Grace CPU. MSI describes it as a new computing platform built for AI-enhanced Windows experiences.

It is claimed to be capable of handling local AI workloads such as personal AI agents, large language models (LLMs), generative AI applications, AI-assisted productivity tools, and RTX-accelerated gaming without affecting portability. The laptop can transition between laptop, tablet, tent, and presentation modes.

The Prestige N16 Flip AI+ is bundled with a Nano Pen stylus for note-taking, sketching, presentations, and creative applications. As per the company, it can be stored underneath the laptop chassis when not in use. The laptop also features the MSI Action Touchpad with customisable gesture controls for navigation and workflow shortcuts.

MSI has equipped the Prestige N16 Flip AI+ with a 99.9Wh battery. It also features a quad speaker setup for multimedia consumption. The company has yet to reveal pricing and market availability details.