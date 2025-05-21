Technology News
Alcatel V3 Pro 5G, V3 Classic 5G Teased Ahead of May 27 India Launch

The Alcatel V3 5G series will include a Classic, a Pro, and an Ultra variant and will be available for purchase exclusively via Flipkart.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 21 May 2025 16:54 IST
Alcatel V3 Pro 5G, V3 Classic 5G Teased Ahead of May 27 India Launch

Photo Credit: Alcatel

Alcatel V3 Pro 5G is teased to come in black and green colourways

Highlights
  • Alcatel V3 5G series will be available exclusively via Flipkart
  • The lineup will come with TCL's proprietary NXTPAPER technology
  • The Alcatel V3 5G series will ship with charger in the box
Alcatel V3 5G series is set to launch in India on May 27. The Alcatel V3 Ultra 5G model was already confirmed to arrive as part of the lineup. Now, the French mobile brand, operated by TCL Communication, has officially teased the Alcatel V3 Pro 5G and V3 Classic 5G variants. The design, colour options and key features of the upcoming smartphones have been revealed ahead of their launch. All three variants will be available for purchase in the country exclusively via Flipkart.

Alcatel V3 Pro 5G, V3 Classic 5G Teased 

The Alcatel V3 Pro 5G is teased to come in black and green colourways, the company revealed in a live microsite on the Flipkart app. The handset will sport a 6.7-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate and TCL's proprietary NXTPAPER technology. It will support Regular, Ink Paper, Max Ink, and Colour Paper modes.

Alcatel confirmed that the V3 Pro 5G's display will support eye care features like low blue light and anti-glare features. It will also come with adaptive colour temperature and brightness, as well as a night light mode.

Meanwhile, the Alcatel V3 Classic 5G is teased to come in a white shade. The handset will boast a NXTPAPER display with a 120Hz refresh rate and support for "vivid colours and sharper contrast." The handset will be backed by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC and a 5,200mAh battery with 18W charging. For optics, it will get a 50-megapixel primary rear camera and an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. Both phones will ship with a charger and a protective cover in the box.

Alcatel V3 Ultra 5G Colour Options, Features

The Alcatel V3 Ultra 5G is confirmed to come in Champagne Gold, Hyper Blue, and Ocean Grey colour options. Like the Pro and Classic variants, the Ultra version will come with a NXTPAPER display as well. It will have a 6.8-inch full-HD+ screen, and in the Max Ink mode, the phone is claimed to last for up to seven days on a single charge. 

In the camera department, the Alcatel V3 Ultra 5G has a 108-megapixel primary rear sensor alongside an 8-megapixel and a 2-megapixel sensor. The phone will support 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. It will pack a 5,010mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. The phone is confirmed to have dual speakers with DTS X Sound and support for eSIM alongside a physical SIM. Besides a charger and a protective cover, the Ultra variant will ship with a Stylus as well.

The Alcatel V3 5G series will launch in India on May 27 at 12pm IST and will be available for purchase in the country exclusively via Flipkart.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
