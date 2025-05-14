Technology News
Alcatel V3 Ultra's New Teasers Show Design, Dedicated Display Modes; India Launch Date Leaked

Alcatel is hosting a contest inviting users to guess the launch date of the upcoming smartphone.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 14 May 2025 14:47 IST
Photo Credit: X/ Madhav Sheth

Alcatel V3 Ultra appears to ship with a triple rear camera unit

Highlights
  • Alcatel smartphones are confirmed to go on sale via Flipkart
  • The smartphones will be manufactured locally in the country
  • Alcatel has collaborated with Padget Electronics for manufacturing
Alcatel is set to re-enter the Indian smartphone market with the Alcatel V3 Ultra. While the exact launch date is still under wraps, the brand, which is operated independently by TCL Communication, has shared new teasers about the device on social media platforms. The Alcatel V3 Ultra is confirmed to offer dedicated display modes for different activities. The new Alcatel smartphones will be sold on Flipkart. Additionally, a new leak suggests that the Alcatel V3 series will launch in the last week of May.

Alcatel and Madhav Sheth, founder and tech advisor for Alcatel India, have posted multiple teasers on X revealing details about the Alcatel V3 Ultra. It is confirmed to feature dedicated display modes for different tasks like reading, watching, scrolling and creating content. The phone will also come with stylus support.

The new teasers also showcase the design of the unannounced Alcatel V3 Ultra. It is seen with a round rear camera module housing three sensors. The camera island includes a flashlight module.

Further, Alcatel has revealed that it has collaborated with Padget Electronics, a subsidiary of Dixon Technologies, to manufacture Alcatel smartphones in India.

The exact launch date of Alcatel V3 Ultra is not official yet, but the company is teasing it with a coming soon tag. Alcatel is also hosting a contest inviting users to guess the launch date of the upcoming smartphone. Participants stand a chance to win exclusive Alcatel merchandise and passes to the launch event.

Alcatel V3 Series Launch Date Leaked

Meanwhile, a report by 91Mobiles suggests the phone's launch date and time. According to a poster shared by the publication, the India launch of the Alcatel V3 lineup will take place on May 27 at 11am IST.

The Alcatel smartphones are already confirmed to go on sale in india through Flipkart's main platform and Flipkart Minutes. The Alcatel V3 Ultra marks Alcatel's first smartphone launch in India after a gap of three years. It is rumoured to feature a 6.8-inch display and a 5,010mAh battery. It could run on the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset and pack a 108-megapixel primary rear camera.

Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
