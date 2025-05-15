Technology News
Alcatel V3 Ultra Price Range Tipped; May Launch Alongside Alcatel V3 Pro, V3 Classic

Alcatel V3 Ultra is confirmed to feature a proprietary TCL display.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 15 May 2025 19:59 IST
Alcatel V3 Ultra Price Range Tipped; May Launch Alongside Alcatel V3 Pro, V3 Classic

Photo Credit: Alcatel 

Alcatel V3 Ultra is speculated to feature a 6.8-inch display

Highlights
  • The launch date of the Alcatel smartphone is under wraps
  • Alcatel V3 Ultra will have stylus support
  • Alcatel smartphones will be sold on Flipkart
Alcatel will soon unveil its Alcatel V3 Ultra smartphone in India. As we wait for the formal launch date announcement, a new leak has suggested its possible price range in the country. While the brand, which is operated independently by TCL Communication, has only confirmed the existence of Alcatel V3 Ultra, the latest leak indicates that it will be launched alongside two other models. The Alcatel V3 Ultra is teased to feature dedicated display modes for different activities. The Alcatel smartphones will be sold on Flipkart.

Alcatel May Launch Three Smartphones in India

As per a report by GizmoChina, Alcatel will launch three V series smartphones in India. The Alcatel V3 Pro and Alcatel V3 Classic models are said to debut alongside the Alcatel V3 Ultra. The Alcatel V3 Ultra could be the premium offering of the lineup. It is said to arrive in the sub-Rs. 30,000 price segment in the country.

The Alcatel V3 series is rumoured to have an advanced eye-care feature. Alcatel and the company's founder and tech advisor, Madhav Sheth, recently confirmed the arrival of the Alcatel V3 Ultra. It is teased to have dedicated display modes for different tasks like reading, watching, and scrolling. The upcoming phone will also have stylus support. It is likely to come with a triple rear camera unit. 

Alcatel smartphones are confirmed to go on sale through Flipkart's main platform and Flipkart Minutes. The listing on the e-commerce website shows that the Alcatel V3 Ultra will have TCL's proprietary NXTPAPER display. The company has joined hands with Padget Electronics, a subsidiary of Dixon Technologies, for the production of the new phones. 

The Alcatel V3 Ultra is speculated to feature a 6.8-inch display. It could run on the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset and carry a 5,010mAh battery. It is said to have a 108-megapixel primary rear camera. The Alcatel V3 lineup is speculated to debut on May 27 at 11am IST.

Comments

Alcatel V3 Ultra Price Range Tipped; May Launch Alongside Alcatel V3 Pro, V3 Classic
