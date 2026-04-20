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Apple’s WWDC 2026 Teaser Hints at Siri Overhaul With New UI, AI Features: Report

The upcoming redesign is expected to be the highlight of iOS 27, which Apple will officially preview during its WWDC 2026 keynote.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 20 April 2026 09:05 IST
Apple’s WWDC 2026 Teaser Hints at Siri Overhaul With New UI, AI Features: Report

Apple's updated Siri voice assistant is finally expected to launch in 2026

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Highlights
  • Hints from the WWDC artwork reportedly point to deeper AI integration
  • Siri is expected to integrate directly into the Dynamic Island
  • Users might see a “Search or Ask” prompt with a glowing cursor
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Apple is said to have already teased a major overhaul for Siri ahead of WWDC 2026, which is scheduled for later this year. According to a seasoned journalist, early hints point towards a redesigned interface and deeper AI integration in iOS 27. The Cupertino-based tech giant's official teaser artwork for this year's developer conference has drawn attention for its visual elements, which reportedly offer clues about the next evolution of its voice assistant, although Apple has yet to confirm any details.

iOS 27 Siri Design, Features Tipped

In the latest edition of the Power On newsletter, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman wrote that Apple's WWDC 2026 artwork reflects the design direction for the new Siri interface. The AI assistant is said to feature a glowing visual effect, similar to what is seen in the teaser, particularly when the device is used in dark mode.

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The redesigned Siri is expected to integrate directly into the Dynamic Island. Invoking the assistant will reportedly cause the pill-shaped element to expand. As per the journalist, the interface may display a prompt reading “Search or Ask”. This would likely be accompanied by a glowing cursor for a more immersive and interactive visual experience.

The same visual treatment is also said to extend to a text-based search bar within a new standalone Siri app.

Siri in iOS 27 is also expected to bring significant functional upgrades, aligning it more closely with modern AI chatbots. Per previous reports, users may be able to maintain ongoing conversations, make multiple requests in a single command, and leverage personal context awareness and on-screen understanding features.

The new version is reportedly powered by updated foundation models, with some reports suggesting the use of Google's Gemini, following the announcement of the deal in January. The tech giant is also said to introduce a dedicated Siri app, which would allow users to revisit previous conversations and offer a more unified search experience across Siri and Spotlight.

The upcoming redesign is expected to be the highlight of iOS 27, which Apple will officially preview during its WWDC 2026 keynote scheduled for June 8. WWDC 2026, notably, will be held from June 8 to June 12.

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Further reading: Siri, iOS 27, Apple, WWDC 2026
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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