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iOS 27 Leak Suggests Four Models Might Not Receive Apple's Next iPhone OS Upgrade

Apple usually stop providing iOS updates for iPhone models after around seven years from launch.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 21 April 2026 12:52 IST
iOS 27 Leak Suggests Four Models Might Not Receive Apple's Next iPhone OS Upgrade

iPhone 12 was released in 2020

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Highlights
  • Tipster shared list of iPhone models likely to be compatible with iOS 27
  • Apple is expected to officially unveil iOS 27 at WWDC 2026
  • iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 run on iOS 26
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Apple is expected to preview iOS 27 at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC 2026) in June. A new leak suggests that the Cupertino-based tech giant could drop support for a few older iPhone models with this operating system. The iOS 27 is likely to be compatible with the iPhone 12 series and newer smartphones. In the SE lineup, only the 3rd generation iPhone SE could be supported. The iOS 27 update is expected to include an updated Siri, redesigned interface and AI-focused features.

iOS 27 Leak Suggests iPhone 12 and Newer Will Be Supported

Weibo user Momentary Digital (translated from Chinese) shared a list of iPhone models expected to be compatible with iOS 27. As per the leak, the upcoming operating system will only be available on iPhone 12 and newer models. The iOS 27 is said to require at least the iPhone SE (3rd generation). The iOS 26, for comparison, supported the second-generation iPhone SE.

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ios 27 momentary digital weibo iOS 27

Photo Credit: Weibo/ Momentary Digital

 

The iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 are also absent from the list. These models currently support iOS 26. The alleged compatibility list includes the iPhone 12 lineup, iPhone SE (3rd generation), iPhone 13 series, iPhone 14 series, iPhone 15 series, iPhone 16 series, iPhone 17 series, and the iPhone Air.

Apple usually stops providing iOS updates for iPhone models after between five and seven years after their launch. The iPhone 11 series was released in 2019, while the second-generation iPhone SE WAS introduced in 2020. Many features of iOS 27 are expected to be based on Apple Intelligence, which requires more RAM.

The iPhone 11 series, for instance, has 4GB of RAM, while the second-generation iPhone SE has 3GB. These handsets are still expected to receive security updates for iOS 26, even after the next version of iOS is released.

Apple is expected to officially unveil iOS 27 at WWDC 2026, which is scheduled to be held from June 8 to June 12. It will be previewed alongside the iPadOS 27 and macOS 27. The iOS 27 is likely to offer a new interface, fresh Apple Intelligence features and revamped Siri with glowing visual effects.

iPhone 12

iPhone 12

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Very good build quality
  • Dolby Vision HDR video recording
  • Excellent cameras
  • Smooth performance in everyday use
  • Bad
  • Battery life could be better
  • Gets warm when stressed
Read detailed Apple iPhone 12 review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Apple A14 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
Storage 64GB
OS iOS 14
Resolution 1170x2532 pixels
iPhone Air

iPhone Air

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Incredibly lightweight and super thin
  • Stunning display
  • Solid performance
  • Good primary and selfie cameras
  • Bad
  • A single-camera sensor at the back
  • Slow charging
  • Battery life could have been better
  • Mono speaker leaves much to be desired
  • Expensive
Read detailed Apple iPhone Air review
Display 6.50-inch
Processor Apple A19 Pro
Front Camera 18-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
OS iOS 26
Resolution 1260x2736 pixels
iPhone 17

iPhone 17

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Transformative and brighter ProMotion display
  • Powerful performance
  • Meaningful camera upgrades
  • More value-for-money
  • Great battery life
  • Bad
  • iOS 26 has glitches
  • Ineffective anti-reflective coating
Read detailed Apple iPhone 17 review
Display 6.30-inch
Processor Apple A19
Front Camera 18-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 48-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
OS iOS 26
Resolution 1206x2622 pixels
iPhone 13

iPhone 13

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Great performance
  • Versatile cameras
  • Sharp, bright display
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Standard display refresh rate, intrusive notch
  • Expensive
Read detailed Apple iPhone 13 review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Apple A15 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
OS iOS 15
Resolution 1170x2532 pixels
iPhone 14

iPhone 14

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good overall performance
  • Great camera quality in daylight
  • iOS ecosystem and ease of use
  • Bad
  • Dated design and notch
  • Very similar to iPhone 13
  • Relatively slow charging
  • Expensive
Read detailed Apple iPhone 14 review
Display 6.06-inch
Processor Apple A15 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
OS iOS 16
Resolution 1170x2532 pixels
iPhone 15

iPhone 15

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Big upgrades over the 14
  • Excellent ergonomics, build quality
  • Very good all-round performance
  • Apple ecosystem benefits
  • Bad
  • Relatively slow charging
  • Expensive
  • Still a 60Hz display
Read detailed Apple iPhone 15 review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Apple A16 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
OS iOS 17
Resolution 1179x2556 pixels
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Further reading: iPhone 12, Apple, iOS 27
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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