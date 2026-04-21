Apple is expected to preview iOS 27 at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC 2026) in June. A new leak suggests that the Cupertino-based tech giant could drop support for a few older iPhone models with this operating system. The iOS 27 is likely to be compatible with the iPhone 12 series and newer smartphones. In the SE lineup, only the 3rd generation iPhone SE could be supported. The iOS 27 update is expected to include an updated Siri, redesigned interface and AI-focused features.

iOS 27 Leak Suggests iPhone 12 and Newer Will Be Supported

Weibo user Momentary Digital (translated from Chinese) shared a list of iPhone models expected to be compatible with iOS 27. As per the leak, the upcoming operating system will only be available on iPhone 12 and newer models. The iOS 27 is said to require at least the iPhone SE (3rd generation). The iOS 26, for comparison, supported the second-generation iPhone SE.

Photo Credit: Weibo/ Momentary Digital

The iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 are also absent from the list. These models currently support iOS 26. The alleged compatibility list includes the iPhone 12 lineup, iPhone SE (3rd generation), iPhone 13 series, iPhone 14 series, iPhone 15 series, iPhone 16 series, iPhone 17 series, and the iPhone Air.

Apple usually stops providing iOS updates for iPhone models after between five and seven years after their launch. The iPhone 11 series was released in 2019, while the second-generation iPhone SE WAS introduced in 2020. Many features of iOS 27 are expected to be based on Apple Intelligence, which requires more RAM.

The iPhone 11 series, for instance, has 4GB of RAM, while the second-generation iPhone SE has 3GB. These handsets are still expected to receive security updates for iOS 26, even after the next version of iOS is released.

Apple is expected to officially unveil iOS 27 at WWDC 2026, which is scheduled to be held from June 8 to June 12. It will be previewed alongside the iPadOS 27 and macOS 27. The iOS 27 is likely to offer a new interface, fresh Apple Intelligence features and revamped Siri with glowing visual effects.