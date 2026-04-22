Apple has scheduled its next developer conference for next month. During the annual event, the Cupertino-based tech giant is expected to introduce its latest OS versions for select iPhone, iPad, and Mac devices. Dubbed iOS 27, Apple's next-generation software is said to bring major design changes, along with the AI-powered Siri, the company's onboard voice assistant. The new OS version is expected to start rolling out later this year, in September. Now, the tech giant has published a new blog post asking IT administrators and device management service developers to start preparing their network environments for “stricter” network security mandates.

In a support document published on Tuesday, the Cupertino-based tech giant announced that “IT administrators and device management service (DMS) developers” should begin preparing their “network environments” for “stricter” network security requirements, especially for system processes. The new norms will be introduced with the next major iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, tvOS, and visionOS updates, the iPhone maker highlighted.

With the new mandates in place, devices running the latest OS versions “might” refuse to establish connections with outdated network standards or TLS (Transport Layer Security) configurations that are not compliant with Apple's additional network security mandates. Hence, the company further asked IT admins and DMS developers to conduct an audit of their network environments to “identify servers” that are not compliant with the upcoming security requirements.

The tech giant said that, with the release of the new OS versions, network admins must ensure that their servers support TLS 1.2 or later versions, while also using ATS-compliant cipher suites, which are cryptographic algorithms used for establishing secure network connections. Additionally, they must present valid certificates that meet the set ATS standards.

Apple's upcoming network security mandates will affect network connections involved in various activities, including mobile device management, declarative device management (DDM), automated device enrolment, configuration profile installation, app installation, along with enterprise app distribution, and software updates. However, the tech giant has exempted connections with SCEP (Simple Certificate Enrolment Protocol) servers, involved in installing a configuration profile, and content caching servers.

While the company has yet to reveal the names of its “next major” software updates, the tech giant is expected to market them as iOS 27, macOS 27, and iPadOS 27. Moreover, this comes weeks before Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2026, which is slated to begin on June 8 and conclude on June 12. The event is expected to see the introduction of the company's new OS versions.