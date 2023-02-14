Technology News

Apple's Latest iOS 16.3.1 Update Breaks Google Photos App, Google Offers Fix

Google has rolled out the 6.23.1 update for Google Photo app.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 14 February 2023 17:16 IST
Apple's Latest iOS 16.3.1 Update Breaks Google Photos App, Google Offers Fix

Photo Credit: Apple

Apple released iOS 16.3.1 today

Highlights
  • iOS 16.3.1 is available to iPhone 8 and newer devices
  • Google acknowledged the issue
  • iPhone 14 models were launched in September last year

Apple released its latest version of iOS 16 for compatible devices earlier today (February 14). The new iOS 16.3.1 update is apparently causing app crashes for some iPhone and iPad users. The update is meant to enhance user experience with Find My and Crash Detection improvements for the new iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models. However, some users have reported online that soon after updating their devices to iOS 16.3.1, the Google Photos app instantly crashes on launch. The issues are not limited to a particular iPhone or iPad model, but are impacting most of the recent Apple devices. Google has rolled out the 6.23.1 update for Google Photo app now.

As per user reports on Reddit and Twitter, Google Photos app is instantly crashing for Apple users with the iOS 16.3.1 update. Multiple iPhone and iPad users claim that they are not able to open or access the Google photo library after installing the latest software. The problems don't seem to be limited to a specific iPhone or iPad model, though most of the complaints available on the Web suggest that the issues are emerging on recent iPhone 14 models as well.

Google officially acknowledged the problem, and also provided a fix. The official Twitter account of Google Photos confirmed that the team is “working quickly to get this resolved". The company has rolled out a fix in version 6.23.1 of the Google Photos app. The latest update is currently available on the App Store.

Apple released iOS 16.3.1, the latest iteration of iOS 16 earlier today with build number 20D67. It comes with fixes for iCloud performance, Siri and Find My and Crash Detection enhancements for iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models. The update is available for iPhone 8 or later, the second-generation and third-generation iPhone SE models. Along with iOS 16.3.1, Apple also released iPadOS 16.3.1 for iPad units, macOS Ventura 13.2.1 for MacBooks, watchOS 9.3.1 for Apple wearables and HomePod Software Version 16.3.2 for the Apple HomePod second generation.

Apple launched the iPad Pro (2022) and the iPad (2022) alongside the new Apple TV this week. We discuss the company's latest products, along with our review of the iPhone 14 Pro on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, iOS 16, iOS, iPhone, Google Photos
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Magic Eden NFT Marketplace Slashes Work Force Citing ‘Corporate Restructuring’ as Reason
Unisoc Said to Seek CNY 10 Billion Funding as China Boots Domestic Chip Sector
Featured video of the day
How Coughing Into Your Smartphone Can Tell You About Lung Health

Related Stories

Apple's Latest iOS 16.3.1 Update Breaks Google Photos App, Google Offers Fix
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Apple Is Reportedly Struggling to Expand Its Production in India
  2. Here’s How Much It Costs to Make the iPhone 14 Pro Max
  3. OnePlus Nord 3 Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch: All Details
  4. Xiaomi TV Stick 4K Debuts in India: Check Price, Sale Date
  5. Here’s Everything That’s New With iOS 16.3.1 Update on iPhone
  6. HBO Content to Move From Disney+ Hotstar in India: Report
  7. iQoo Neo 7 5G First Impressions: Many Upgrades, One Downgrade
  8. Sony Xperia 1 V Renders Hint at Design, May Feature Three Rear Cameras
  9. Sennheiser IE 200 Wired Earphones Review
  10. Vivo Y56 5G Could Launch in India Soon At This Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Ranked Play Kicks Off February 15: All Details
  2. Xiaomi TV Stick 4K with Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos Support Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  3. OnePlus Pad Pre-Order Sale to Begin on Flipkart From April: Report
  4. Jio Rolls Out 5G Network in 4 Cities in Himachal Pradesh, Services Extended to 17 More Cities in India
  5. Apple's Latest iOS 16.3.1 Update Breaks Google Photos App, Google Offers Fix
  6. Unisoc Said to Seek CNY 10 Billion Funding as China Boots Domestic Chip Sector
  7. Magic Eden NFT Marketplace Slashes Work Force Citing ‘Corporate Restructuring’ as Reason
  8. Epic Games Claims Google India Not Complying With Antitrust Orders
  9. iPhone 14 Pro Max Reportedly More Expensive to Make Than iPhone 13 Pro Max: All Details
  10. Dead Island 2 Release Date Brought Forward by a Week, Will Now Arrive April 21
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.