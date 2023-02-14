Apple released its latest version of iOS 16 for compatible devices earlier today (February 14). The new iOS 16.3.1 update is apparently causing app crashes for some iPhone and iPad users. The update is meant to enhance user experience with Find My and Crash Detection improvements for the new iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models. However, some users have reported online that soon after updating their devices to iOS 16.3.1, the Google Photos app instantly crashes on launch. The issues are not limited to a particular iPhone or iPad model, but are impacting most of the recent Apple devices. Google has rolled out the 6.23.1 update for Google Photo app now.

As per user reports on Reddit and Twitter, Google Photos app is instantly crashing for Apple users with the iOS 16.3.1 update. Multiple iPhone and iPad users claim that they are not able to open or access the Google photo library after installing the latest software. The problems don't seem to be limited to a specific iPhone or iPad model, though most of the complaints available on the Web suggest that the issues are emerging on recent iPhone 14 models as well.

Google officially acknowledged the problem, and also provided a fix. The official Twitter account of Google Photos confirmed that the team is “working quickly to get this resolved". The company has rolled out a fix in version 6.23.1 of the Google Photos app. The latest update is currently available on the App Store.

Apple released iOS 16.3.1, the latest iteration of iOS 16 earlier today with build number 20D67. It comes with fixes for iCloud performance, Siri and Find My and Crash Detection enhancements for iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models. The update is available for iPhone 8 or later, the second-generation and third-generation iPhone SE models. Along with iOS 16.3.1, Apple also released iPadOS 16.3.1 for iPad units, macOS Ventura 13.2.1 for MacBooks, watchOS 9.3.1 for Apple wearables and HomePod Software Version 16.3.2 for the Apple HomePod second generation.

