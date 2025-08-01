Technology News
Switch 2 Has Sold 6 Million Units Since Launch, Nintendo Confirms

The Switch 2 was launched on June 5 with titles including Mario Kart World and upgraded The Legend of Zelda series with better graphics.

By Reuters | Updated: 1 August 2025 17:57 IST
Switch 2 Has Sold 6 Million Units Since Launch, Nintendo Confirms

Photo Credit: Reuters

The Switch 2 went on sale in the midst of US President Donald Trump's trade war

Highlights
  • Nintendo provided the early sales volumes in an earnings update
  • The company projects to sell 15 million Switch 2 units in FY 2026
  • Nintendo's operating profit grew 4 percent in the April-June quarter
Nintendo sold more than six million units of the Switch 2 in the seven weeks following its June launch, the gaming company said on Friday, pointing to strong early demand.

The successor to the hit home-portable Switch went on sale in the midst of US President Donald Trump's trade war, testing Nintendo's supply chain management.

"The six million units sold are a testament to the incredible pent-up demand for an update of the first Switch," said Serkan Toto, founder of the Kantan Games consultancy.

The company provided the early sales volumes in an earnings update and said it was keeping its forecast of selling 15 million Switch 2 units in the financial year ending March 2026.

Kyoto-based Nintendo said operating profit grew 4 percent to JPY 56.9 billion ($378 million, or roughly Rs. 3,307 crore) in the April-June quarter, beating analysts' estimates.

It said US tariff measures and other changes in the market environment had no significant impact on its current earnings forecast.

The Switch 2 was launched on June 5 with titles including Mario Kart World and upgraded The Legend of Zelda series with better graphics.

Nintendo sold 8.67 million Switch 2 software units during the quarter with Mario Kart World frequently bundled with the device.

Donkey Kong Bananza was released on July 17 and has a score of 92 out of 100 on reviews aggregator Metacritic, indicating universal acclaim.

"Nintendo must use the momentum and the absence of blockbuster GTA 6 this year to carry the Switch 2 through to the holidays," said Toto of Kantan Games.

Grand Theft Auto VI was slated to launch this year and was expected to provide a boost to consoles such as Sony's PlayStation 5 but its release has been delayed to 2026.

Nintendo's shares closed down 0.75 percent ahead of earnings and have gained roughly a third this year.

© Thomson Reuters 2025

Comments

Nintendo Switch 2, Switch 2, Nintendo, Switch 2 Sales
Switch 2 Has Sold 6 Million Units Since Launch, Nintendo Confirms
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
