OTT Releases This Week (July 28 - August 2): Housefull 5, Sitaare Zameen Par, Thammudu, Chief of War, and More

It's time to get set for the weekend as top OTT platforms are ready with a binge-worthy watchlist. This week will feature a blend of comedy, action, drama, and plenty of nostalgia. From the country's top daily soap drama returning after 25 years, to Housefull releasing with a new part, there's a lot to watch. The top streaming platforms will include Netflix, JioHotstar, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, and more. Below is the list of the top releases of the week:

Top OTT Releases This Week

Housefull 5

Release Date: August 1, 2025

August 1, 2025 OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Genre: Comedy, Drama, Thriller

Comedy, Drama, Thriller Cast: Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Fardeen Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa

India's top comedy franchise, Housefull, will release its fifth part this week. Housefull 5 revolves around the mysterious murder of a billionaire, where several imposters will try to claim his throne while aboard a luxury cruise. As they begin the quest to find the real heir, the comedy and suspense keep entertaining the viewers. The sequences are funny and it is a light-hearted watch.

Sitaare Zameen Par

Release Date: August 1, 2025

August 1, 2025 OTT Platform: YouTube

YouTube Genre: Drama, Sports

Drama, Sports Cast: Aamir Khan, Genelia Deshmukh, Aroush Datta, Vedant Sharma, Naman Mishra, Rishi Shahani

Sitaare Zameen Par is an Aamir Khan starrer movie that follows a basketball coach, Gulshan Arora, who is sentenced to community service after his assault on a senior and drunk driving. However, things take a turn when he has to train a team of individuals with intellectual disabilities. What begins as a frustration ends up becoming a path of self-growth and transformation. The movie is highly emotional and thought-provoking. It will be available on a Pay-per-View basis for Rs. 100.

Thammudu

Release Date: August 1, 2025

August 1, 2025 OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix Genre: Action, Drama

Action, Drama Cast: Nithiin, Swaski Vijay, Saurabh Sachdeva, Varsha Bollamma

Written and directed by Venu Sriram, Thammudu is an action drama movie that revolves around Jai (portrayed by Nithiin), who is a sportsman with a haunted past. After finding his long-lost sister post-separation due to an unusual incident, he learns that she is being threatened and facing struggles. That's when he decides to safeguard her from the challenges. The movie presents a beautiful bond between the siblings. The movie will be available in Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, and Kannada languages.

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2

Release Date: July 29, 2025

July 29, 2025 OTT Platform: JioHotstar

JioHotstar Genre: Drama

Drama Cast: Smriti Irani, Amar Upadhyay, Hiten Tejwani, Shagun Sharma, Gauri Pradhan Tejwani

The country's most successful daily soap drama is back after a gap of 25 years, and Smriti Irani and Amar Upadhyaya sustain the lead roles. Created by Ekta Kapoor, the second season of Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi hit the screens with pure nostalgia in its first episode. This season is expected to involve a lot of drama, where new characters will be introduced to challenge Tulsi. Streaming now, only on JioHotstar.

Trainwreck: Storm Area 51

Release Date: July 29, 2025

July 29, 2025 OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix Genre: Docuseries

Docuseries Cast: Matty Roberts, Guy Malone, Kerry Lee, Malinda Ortega, Alice Little, Killa Kev

Directed by Jack Maccines, Trainwreck: Storm Area is a mini docuseries that revolves around a viral Facebook post that was done as a joke, but unintentionally became a sensation back in the year 2019. With the millions of sign-ups and UFO hunters, this series explores the aftermath of Storm Area 51.

Chief of War

Release Date: August 1, 2025

August 1, 2025 OTT Platform: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Genre: History, Drama

History, Drama Cast: Jason Momoa, Luciane Buchanan, Te Ao O Hinepehinga, Brandon Finn, Te Kohe Tuhaka

Created by Jason Momoa and Thomas Pa'a Sibbett, Chief of War is an exciting story of survival and teamwork that has been presented from a Hawaiian perspective. The plot revolves around a Hawaiian Chief of War, who leads a battle and brings the islands together to protect them from the colonizers, aiming to take over the islands. This mini-series's sequences are intense, and the stars have performed outstandingly well.

Bakaiti

Release Date: August 1, 2025

August 1, 2025 OTT Platform: Zee 5

Zee 5 Genre: Drama, Family

Drama, Family Cast: Rajesh Tailang, Sheeba Chaddha, Aditya Shukla, Keshav Sadhna

Bakaiti is a light-hearted family drama that revolves around the Kataria family, who have been dealing with financial issues. Set in the old Ghaziabad, this series explores the themes of relationships and togetherness while going through a financial crunch. Also, the plot takes a twist when the siblings are said to share a room. As the tensions intensify between them, collectively, the family has to find a solution.

Twisted Metal Season 2

Release Date: August 1, 2025

OTT Platform: Sony LIV

Genre: Action, Comedy

Cast: Anthony Mackie, Stephanie Beatriz, Joe Seanoa, Will Arnett, Thomas Haden Church

One of the most anticipated series is back with its season 2. The Twisted Metal Season 2 will take off right from where it left off. This season, John and Quite will enter a deadly Twisted Metal Tournament, where a mysterious man called Calypso will host it. As they try to survive new challenges and familiar faces, the stakes will get higher. Also, things will get complicated when he reunites with his long-lost sister.

Other OTT Releases This Week