Apple Is Rolling Out iOS 16.3.1 Update for Eligible iPhone Models: All Details

Google Photos is reportedly crashing for some users after installing the iOS 16.3.1 update.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 14 February 2023 14:16 IST
Apple is also rolling out iPadOS 16.3.1 today

Highlights
  • This iOS update includes bug fixes and security updates
  • It is available on any iPhone model running iOS 16
  • The build number of the update is 20D67

Apple is releasing iOS 16.3.1 for iPhone users today. The update is now available for any iPhone model running iOS 16. While the preceding update incorporated new features such as Apple ID security keys and support for the second-generation HomePod, the new version includes fixes for iCloud performance, Siri and Find My and Crash Detection enhancements for iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models. Apple is also issuing software updates for the HomePod, iPad, Apple TV, Apple Watch, and MacBook.

To update eligible iPhone devices to iOS 16.3.1, users can go to the Settings app, select General, and then Software Update. The latest update carries the build number 20D67. The update is compatible with any iPhone model running iOS 16, including the iPhone 8 and newer devices.

Apple says that the update contains critical bug fixes and security updates for your iPhone. If apps use iCloud, the company stated that iCloud settings may become unresponsive or display incorrectly. Siri requests for Find My may not work with this update, according to Apple. This iOS update includes crash detection optimisations for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models.

Crash detection has assisted first responders by alerting them to some car accidents, but it has also been reported to send prompts when some users ride roller coasters with their phones.

Besides the iOS 16.3.1 update, Apple is also rolling out HomePod Software Version 16.3.2 for the Apple HomePod second generation, iPadOS 16.3.1 for iPad models, tvOS 16.3.2 for Apple TVs, watchOS 9.3.1 for compatible Apple Watch models, and the macOS Ventura 13.2.1 for MacBooks, today.

Some reports claim that the latest iOS 16.3.1 update is causing the Google Photos application to crash for some users. Users claim that after downloading and updating to the latest version of iOS, Google Photos will no longer open and will instantly crash.

Apple launched the iPad Pro (2022) and the iPad (2022) alongside the new Apple TV this week. We discuss the company's latest products, along with our review of the iPhone 14 Pro on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
