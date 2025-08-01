Technology News
Apple Has Shipped 3 Billion iPhone Units Since Launch in 2007, Says CEO Tim Cook

The first iPhone was launched by Steve Jobs at the Macworld Conference & Expo in San Francisco in 2007.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 1 August 2025 10:25 IST
Apple has recently expanded its retail presence in markets such as India

Highlights
  • Apple reported $94.04 billion in revenue for the Q3 2025 period
  • It took less than five years to go from 2 to 3 billion iPhone shipments
  • iPhone sales contributed $44.58 billion to quarterly revenue
Apple reported its fiscal earnings for the third quarter (Q3) 2025 on Thursday and among the highlights was one major milestone revelation. In an earnings call to investors, CEO Tim Cook revealed that the Cupertino-based tech giant recently shipped its three-billionth iPhone since the launch of the first model in 2007. Estimates reveal that it might have taken Apple less than five years to go from shipping two billion to three billion iPhone units.

3 Billion iPhone Sold

In an earnings call, Apple CEO Tim Cook said that the company recorded a revenue of $94.04 billion (roughly Rs. 8.22 lakh crore) in Q3 2025, translating into a growth of 10 percent over the same quarter last year. Among the contributors was the iPhone lineup, which had a nearly 50 percent share; $44.58 billion (roughly Rs. 3.90 lakh crore).

Prior to sharing the revenue numbers for Mac, the Apple CEO revealed that the tech giant had recently shipped its three-billionth iPhone. Notably, the first iPhone was launched by Steve Jobs in 2007. It took the company nearly 10 years to ship one billion iPhone units — a milestone which it achieved on July 16.

However, Apple did not reveal when it shipped its two-billionth iPhone. As per analysts, this development might have taken place in 2021, translating into a period of six years taken by the company to go from shipping one billion to two billion iPhone units. Meanwhile, reaching the three-billion milestone seems to have taken even less than that; four years.

“From the Pro models with the powerhouse A18 Pro and innovative Pro camera features to the iPhone 16e with breakthrough battery life and a 2-in-1 camera system, users are finding so many reasons to love the best iPhone lineup we've ever created”, Cook said in a statement.

Notably, Apple reported earnings of $1.57 (roughly Rs. 137) per share for Q3 2025 and a profit of $23.42 billion (roughly Rs. 2.04 lakh crore). Its Mac and iPad revenue for the period stood at $8.05 billion (roughly Rs. 0.70 lakh crore) and $6.58 billion (0.57 lakh crore), respectively.

Apple's wearables, home, and accessories department reported earnings of $7.4 billion (roughly Rs. 0.64 lakh crore).

Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI).
