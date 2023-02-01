Technology News
  • Home
  • Tablets
  • Tablets News
  • Apple's Foldable iPad Will Not Debut in 2024, 20.5 Inch Foldable Notebook to Hit Shelves: Analysts

Apple's Foldable iPad Will Not Debut in 2024, 20.5-Inch Foldable Notebook to Hit Shelves: Analysts

Ming-Chi Kuo earlier said that Apple is developing a foldable iPad for the 2024 launch.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 1 February 2023 13:38 IST
Apple's Foldable iPad Will Not Debut in 2024, 20.5-Inch Foldable Notebook to Hit Shelves: Analysts

Photo Credit: Apple

Apple may add new features for the entry-level iPad and iPad mini in 2024

Highlights
  • Apple's first foldable device will not arrive anytime soon
  • iPad Pro models with OLED displays could debut in 2024
  • iPad lineup may not see big additions this year

Apple is said to be working on an iPad model with a foldable display that was reported to launch next year. Details of the purported tablet have been previously leaked on the Internet as well. However, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman and DSCC analyst Ross Young contradict the report saying no foldable iPad will launch in 2024. Gurman states that 2023 will be a “light year” for the iPad lineup and Apple could be developing new iPad Pro models with OLED displays in 2024. The Cupertino-based tech giant is also expected to add new specifications to the entry-level iPad and an iPad Mini next year. Young said that he is expecting the launch of a 20.5-inch foldable notebook in 2025.

TF Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo recently claimed that Apple will introduce a foldable iPad next year widening the company's product portfolio. Now, well-known analysts Mark Gurman and Ross Young have denied Kuo's claim saying they have not heard about a foldable iPad launch in 2024.

Gurman in his latest tweet stated that 2023 will be a “light year” for the iPad and Apple Watch lineup. According to him, new iPad Pro models with OLED displays will be launched in 2024. Also, Apple is expected to offer specification bumps for the entry-level iPad and iPad mini next year.

While disputing the rumour about a foldable iPad in 2024 from Kuo, Ross Young added that Apple is working on a 20.5-inch foldable notebook. The upcoming device could be launched in 2025.

Kuo earlier suggested that carbon fibre material will be used for the ‌iPad‌'s kickstand. Chinese consumer electronics components supplier Anjie Technology is expected to gain from the foldable ‌iPad‌ push. The analysts anticipate iPad shipments for 2023 to decline by 10 to 15 percent. According to him, the foldable iPad that is scheduled to debut in 2024 will broaden the iPhone maker's product portfolio and stimulate iPad shipments. 

Is the new expensive 10th generation iPad worth buying instead of its predecessor? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, Foldable iPad, Foldable Tablets, iPad Mini, Apple iPad, Apple Foldable Notebook, Ross Young, Mark Gurman
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Twitter Is Shutting Down Its CoTweets Feature for Co-Authored Tweets After Months of Testing
Featured video of the day
Truke BG X1: A Replaement for Gaming Headphones?

Related Stories

Apple's Foldable iPad Will Not Debut in 2024, 20.5-Inch Foldable Notebook to Hit Shelves: Analysts
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Buds Pro 2 Price Leaked Ahead of Global Launch on February 7
  2. Moto Edge 40 Pro Price, Renders, Specifications Surface Online
  3. Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Live Images, Hands-on Video Surface Online
  4. NoiseFit Force Rugged Smartwatch With Bluetooth Calling Launched in India
  5. Fire-Boltt Cobra Rugged Smartwatch With Bluetooth Calling Launched in India
  6. These Noise Wireless Earbuds With ANC Cost Less Than Rs. 2,000
  7. Oppo Reno 8T 5G India Launch Set for This Date: All Details
  8. Jio's 5G Network is Now Rolling Out Across These 34 Cities in India
  9. Samsung Galaxy S23 Series May Be Available at This Price in India
  10. Infinix Zero Ultra 5G Review: Big on Numbers, Small on Experience
#Latest Stories
  1. Nothing Ear 2 Renders Leak Again, May Feature Personalised Active Noise Cancellation: Report
  2. Twitter Is Shutting Down Its CoTweets Feature for Co-Authored Tweets After Months of Testing
  3. James Gunn Announces New DC Universe Slate: Superman Legacy, Lanterns, The Batman Sequel, and More
  4. OnePlus Buds Pro 2 Price Leaked Ahead of Global Launch on February 7
  5. Snap Expects Lower Revenue in First Quarter Amid Increased Competition From TikTok, Lower Ad Demand
  6. Meta's Smartwatch Leak in New Images, Tipped to Come With Android, Qualcomm SoC
  7. Poco X5 Pro 5G Will Run on Snapdragon 778G SoC; Poco X5 5G Design, Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch
  8. Apple to Limit Periscope Camera to One iPhone 16 Series Model: Ming-Chi Kuo
  9. BTC, ETH Open Trading in Narrow Range on India’s Union Budget Announcement Day
  10. Britain to Set 'Robust' Standards With First Regulations for Crypto Assets, Minister Says
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.