Apple is said to be working on an iPad model with a foldable display that was reported to launch next year. Details of the purported tablet have been previously leaked on the Internet as well. However, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman and DSCC analyst Ross Young contradict the report saying no foldable iPad will launch in 2024. Gurman states that 2023 will be a “light year” for the iPad lineup and Apple could be developing new iPad Pro models with OLED displays in 2024. The Cupertino-based tech giant is also expected to add new specifications to the entry-level iPad and an iPad Mini next year. Young said that he is expecting the launch of a 20.5-inch foldable notebook in 2025.

TF Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo recently claimed that Apple will introduce a foldable iPad next year widening the company's product portfolio. Now, well-known analysts Mark Gurman and Ross Young have denied Kuo's claim saying they have not heard about a foldable iPad launch in 2024.

Gurman in his latest tweet stated that 2023 will be a “light year” for the iPad and Apple Watch lineup. According to him, new iPad Pro models with OLED displays will be launched in 2024. Also, Apple is expected to offer specification bumps for the entry-level iPad and iPad mini next year.

While disputing the rumour about a foldable iPad in 2024 from Kuo, Ross Young added that Apple is working on a 20.5-inch foldable notebook. The upcoming device could be launched in 2025.

Kuo earlier suggested that carbon fibre material will be used for the ‌iPad‌'s kickstand. Chinese consumer electronics components supplier Anjie Technology is expected to gain from the foldable ‌iPad‌ push. The analysts anticipate iPad shipments for 2023 to decline by 10 to 15 percent. According to him, the foldable iPad that is scheduled to debut in 2024 will broaden the iPhone maker's product portfolio and stimulate iPad shipments.

