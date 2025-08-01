Samsung is reportedly planning to equip the Galaxy S26 Edge with a larger battery while making the device slimmer than the current Galaxy S25 Edge. This will likely be achieved using new battery material technology. However, there are conflicting reports regarding the exact battery capacity. An earlier leak suggested a 4,200mAh battery, while a more recent one claims the phone may feature a 4,400mAh cell. Notably, the Galaxy S25 Edge comes with a 3,900mAh battery, and it measures 5.8mm in thickness.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge May Pack a 4,400mAh Battery

In an X post, tipster PhoneArt (@UniverseIce) claimed that the Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge could pack a 4,400mAh battery. An earlier report suggested that the handset will likely come with a battery which has a rated capacity of 4,078mAh. It is expected to have a typical value of 4,200mAh.

The battery information I got for the S26 Edge is 4400mAh. There seems to be some conflict here, I will double-check the information. — PhoneArt (@UniverseIce) August 1, 2025

The tipster acknowledged the conflicting information online and stated they would “double-check the information.” Readers are advised to take this with a grain of salt until more official details are available.

Samsung is expected to make the Galaxy S26 Edge slimmer than the Galaxy S25 Edge, which has a 5.8mm profile. To accommodate a larger battery in a thinner design, the South Korean tech giant is tipped to use “new battery material technology.” The upcoming handset could feature a silicon-carbon battery, an upgrade over the lithium-ion cell used in the current model.

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge is expected to be equipped with a 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera. This would also be an improvement over the 12-megapixel shooter of the Galaxy S25 Edge.

Notably, the European variants of the Galaxy S26 series handsets are expected to be powered by Samsung's in-house Exynos 2600 SoC. The company recently confirmed that the Exynos 2600 will be its first chipset to be built on Samsung Foundry's 2nm GAA (Gate-All-Around) process.