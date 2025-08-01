Technology News
Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge Tipped to Pack a Larger 4,400mAh Battery

Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge had previously been tipped to pack a 4,200mAh battery.

Updated: 1 August 2025 19:09 IST
Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge Tipped to Pack a Larger 4,400mAh Battery

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge features a 3,900mAh battery

  • Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge may be slimmer than the existing model
  • Select variants of the handset may feature the Exynos 2600 SoC
  • The Galaxy S26 Edge could get a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera
Samsung is reportedly planning to equip the Galaxy S26 Edge with a larger battery while making the device slimmer than the current Galaxy S25 Edge. This will likely be achieved using new battery material technology. However, there are conflicting reports regarding the exact battery capacity. An earlier leak suggested a 4,200mAh battery, while a more recent one claims the phone may feature a 4,400mAh cell. Notably, the Galaxy S25 Edge comes with a 3,900mAh battery, and it measures 5.8mm in thickness.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge May Pack a 4,400mAh Battery

In an X post, tipster PhoneArt (@UniverseIce) claimed that the Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge could pack a 4,400mAh battery. An earlier report suggested that the handset will likely come with a battery which has a rated capacity of 4,078mAh. It is expected to have a typical value of 4,200mAh. 

The tipster acknowledged the conflicting information online and stated they would “double-check the information.” Readers are advised to take this with a grain of salt until more official details are available.

Samsung is expected to make the Galaxy S26 Edge slimmer than the Galaxy S25 Edge, which has a 5.8mm profile. To accommodate a larger battery in a thinner design, the South Korean tech giant is tipped to use “new battery material technology.” The upcoming handset could feature a silicon-carbon battery, an upgrade over the lithium-ion cell used in the current model.

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge is expected to be equipped with a 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera. This would also be an improvement over the 12-megapixel shooter of the Galaxy S25 Edge

Notably, the European variants of the Galaxy S26 series handsets are expected to be powered by Samsung's in-house Exynos 2600 SoC. The company recently confirmed that the Exynos 2600 will be its first chipset to be built on Samsung Foundry's 2nm GAA (Gate-All-Around) process.

Display 6.70-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 3900mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1440x3120 pixels
