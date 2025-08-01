Technology News
English Edition

Vivo V60 5G India Launch Date Set for August 12; Colour Options and Key Features Revealed

Vivo V60 5G will be powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 1 August 2025 13:48 IST
Vivo V60 5G India Launch Date Set for August 12; Colour Options and Key Features Revealed

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo V60 will feature a quad-curved display

Highlights
  • Vivo V60 is claimed to meet IP68+IP69 ratings
  • The handset will feature a 50-megapixel telephoto camera
  • The Vivo V60 will pack a 6,500mAh battery
Advertisement

Vivo V60 5G will launch in India later this month, the company has confirmed. Alongside, it has revealed the design and colour options of the handset. Vivo has confirmed some of the key specifications of the upcoming smartphone as well, including the chipset, camera and battery details. It will be equipped with several AI tools, as well as Google Gemini AI features. The Vivo V60 5G is expected to succeed the Vivo V50, which was unveiled in India in February this year.

Vivo V60 5G India Launch: All We Know

The Vivo V60 5G will launch in India on August 12 at 12pm IST, the company revealed in a press release. The smartphone will be sold in Auspicious Gold, Mist Grey, and Moonlit Blue colour options. It is confirmed to feature a quad-curved display.vivo v60 vivo inline vivo v60

Vivo revealed that the upcoming Vivo V60 5G will be powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 SoC. The handset is set to pack a 6,500mAh battery. In the camera department, it will include a Zeiss-backed 50-megapixel telephoto shooter with 10x zoom support. It will come with multifocal Portrait Modes as well. The design suggests that the phone will get a triple rear camera setup.

The Vivo V60 5G is confirmed to ship with Android 15-based FuntouchOS 15. The phone will support Google Gemini features, including Gemini Live. Other AI tools will include AI Captions and AI Smart Call Assistant. Vivo claims that the upcoming V60 handset will meet IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

Earlier leaks claimed that the Vivo V60 may sport a 6.67-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1,300 nits of peak brightness. The triple rear camera unit may include a 50-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel ultrawide shooter. At the front, it may get a 50-megapixel sensor as well.

The Vivo V60 5G is expected to support 90W wired fast charging. For security, it may include an in-display fingerprint sensor. The handset is expected to be equipped with dual stereo speakers.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Vivo V60, Vivo V60 India Launch, Vivo V60 Specifications, Vivo
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
ChatGPT’s Shared Conversations Were Reportedly Discoverable on Google Search, OpenAI Calls It Experiment

Related Stories

Vivo V60 5G India Launch Date Set for August 12; Colour Options and Key Features Revealed
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OTT Releases This Week (July 28 - August 2): Housefull 5, Sitaare Zameen Par, Thammudu, Chief of War, and More
  2. Vodafone Idea (Vi) Rolls Out 5G Services in These Nine Cities
  3. Flipkart Freedom Sale 2025 to Start Tonight; Smartphone Deals Teased
  4. Amazon Freedom Sale 2025 Highlights: Best Deals on Phones, Tablets and More
  5. Vivo X200 FE Review: Come for Compact Design, Stay for Camera
  6. Samsung Launches Galaxy Book 4 Edge AI PC in India With These Features
  7. Amazon Freedom Sale 2025 LIVE: Top Laptop and Mobile Discounts on Day 2
  8. Vivo V60 5G India Launch Date, Colour Options and Key Features Revealed
  9. DJI Launches Osmo 360 With Native 8K Video Recording, These Features
  10. Oppo K13 Turbo Series India Launch Timeline Leaked
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus 11 5G Gets New OxygenOS 15 Update in India With New Features, Latest Security Patch
  2. Vivo V60 5G India Launch Date Set for August 12; Colour Options and Key Features Revealed
  3. ChatGPT’s Shared Conversations Were Reportedly Discoverable on Google Search, OpenAI Calls It Experiment
  4. BSNL Freedom Offer With 2GB Daily Data, Unlimited Calls for 30 Days Announced
  5. Samsung Exynos 2600 Confirmed to Be the First Chipset Built on 2nm GAA Process
  6. Battlefield 6 Multiplayer and Gameplay Revealed, Launch Set for October 10
  7. Google Pixel Watch 4 Price, Launch Offers and Charging Speed Tipped
  8. Lava Blaze Dragon 5G With a 5,000mAh Battery Goes on Sale in India: Price, Offers
  9. Apple CEO Tim Cook ‘Very Open’ to AI Acquisitions, Plans to Increase Investments: Report
  10. Infinix GT 30 5G+ Confirmed to Launch in India Soon; Cyber Mecha Design 2.0 Teased
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »