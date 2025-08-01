Vivo V60 5G will launch in India later this month, the company has confirmed. Alongside, it has revealed the design and colour options of the handset. Vivo has confirmed some of the key specifications of the upcoming smartphone as well, including the chipset, camera and battery details. It will be equipped with several AI tools, as well as Google Gemini AI features. The Vivo V60 5G is expected to succeed the Vivo V50, which was unveiled in India in February this year.

Vivo V60 5G India Launch: All We Know

The Vivo V60 5G will launch in India on August 12 at 12pm IST, the company revealed in a press release. The smartphone will be sold in Auspicious Gold, Mist Grey, and Moonlit Blue colour options. It is confirmed to feature a quad-curved display.

Vivo revealed that the upcoming Vivo V60 5G will be powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 SoC. The handset is set to pack a 6,500mAh battery. In the camera department, it will include a Zeiss-backed 50-megapixel telephoto shooter with 10x zoom support. It will come with multifocal Portrait Modes as well. The design suggests that the phone will get a triple rear camera setup.

The Vivo V60 5G is confirmed to ship with Android 15-based FuntouchOS 15. The phone will support Google Gemini features, including Gemini Live. Other AI tools will include AI Captions and AI Smart Call Assistant. Vivo claims that the upcoming V60 handset will meet IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

Earlier leaks claimed that the Vivo V60 may sport a 6.67-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1,300 nits of peak brightness. The triple rear camera unit may include a 50-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel ultrawide shooter. At the front, it may get a 50-megapixel sensor as well.

The Vivo V60 5G is expected to support 90W wired fast charging. For security, it may include an in-display fingerprint sensor. The handset is expected to be equipped with dual stereo speakers.

