Technology News
English Edition

Apple Plans to Open New Retail Stores in India and the UAE, Says Tim Cook  

Apple expanded its retail presence into Saudi Arabia last month with the launch of its online store and app.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 1 August 2025 19:14 IST
Apple Plans to Open New Retail Stores in India and the UAE, Says Tim Cook  

Photo Credit: Apple

Apple is reportedly planning to open four new retail stores in India

Highlights
  • Apple eyes retail expansion in India
  • Apple posted strong revenue growth in the third quarter of this year
  • The company could launch new outlet at Sky City Mall in Borivali, Mumbai
Advertisement

Apple is gearing up to expand its retail footprint in India later this year, CEO Tim Cook confirmed during the company's recent earnings call. The move is aimed at strengthening Apple's position in one of its fastest-growing markets by offering more physical touchpoints for customers to experience its full product lineup. The Cupertino-based company registered strong revenue growth in the April-June (Q3) quarter of this year, with iPhone revenue surging nearly 13 percent.

New Apple Stores Are Opening Soon in India

During the earnings call on Thursday, Apple CEO Tim Cook revealed the company's plans to open additional retail stores in new locations before the end of the year. He noted that Apple continues to see opportunities in emerging markets to reach and engage with more customers through its retail presence.

"We recently launched the Apple Store online in Saudi Arabia, and we couldn't be more excited to open new stores in the UAE and India later this year", Cook said. "We were also delighted to welcome customers in Japan to a new location in the heart of Osaka," he added.

Cook didn't reveal specific opening dates, store locations, or further information about the upcoming Apple stores in India. However, in May, a report indicated that Apple was planning to open four new retail stores in India. It is said to launch new outlets at Sky City Mall in Borivali, Mumbai, and Phoenix Mall of Asia in Yelahanka, Bengaluru. The company has reportedly been recruiting staff for these stores over the past few months. Additional locations are said to include Kopa Mall in Pune and DLF Mall of India in Noida.

The expansion is likely to strengthen Apple's footprint in one of its fastest-growing markets. New stores would offer more customers direct access to Apple's lineup of products, like iPhone models, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch. Apple opened its first-ever retail store in India in 2023 in Mumbai (Apple BKC), followed by Delhi (Apple Saket). The iPhone maker expanded its retail presence into Saudi Arabia last month with the launch of its online store and app.

Notably, in the third quarter of this year, Apple reported $94.04 billion (roughly Rs. 8.22 lakh crore) in revenue, up nearly 10 percent from a year earlier. iPhone registered a strong 13 percent year-over-year growth in the quarter ended June. Mac sales surged 15 percent YoY while the subscription segment grew 13 percent.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Apple, Apple Retail Stores, Apple BKC, Apple Saket, Tim Cook
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Telegram Update Adds Public Post Search and Other New Features on Android, iOS
Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge Tipped to Pack a Larger 4,400mAh Battery

Related Stories

Apple Plans to Open New Retail Stores in India and the UAE, Says Tim Cook  
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Apple 'Very Open' to Acquire AI Companies, Increase Funds: Report
  2. Vivo V60 5G India Launch Date, Colour Options and Key Features Revealed
  3. Vivo X200 FE Review: Come for Compact Design, Stay for Camera
  4. OnePlus 11 5G Gets New OxygenOS 15 Update in India
  5. OTT Releases This Week (July 28 - August 2): Housefull 5, Sitaare Zameen Par, Thammudu, Chief of War, and More
  6. Amazon Freedom Sale 2025 Highlights: Top Laptop, Mobile Deals on Day 2
#Latest Stories
  1. Microsoft Reaches $4 Trillion Valuation After Solid Results
  2. Apple Plans to Open New Retail Stores in India and the UAE, Says Tim Cook  
  3. Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge Tipped to Pack a Larger 4,400mAh Battery
  4. Google Loses US Appeal Over App Store Reforms in Epic Games Case
  5. Telegram Update Adds Public Post Search and Other New Features on Android, iOS
  6. Elon Musk's Neuralink to Test Brain Chips in Clinical Study in Great Britain
  7. Switch 2 Has Sold 6 Million Units Since Launch, Nintendo Confirms
  8. Apple Revenue Forecast Beats Estimates, Tariff Costs Projected at $1.1 Billion
  9. Amazon CEO Andy Jassy Wants to Place Advertisements in Multiturn Conversations With Alexa+
  10. Square Enix Announces Octopath Traveler 0 at Nintendo Direct, Launch Set for December
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »