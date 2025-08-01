Apple is gearing up to expand its retail footprint in India later this year, CEO Tim Cook confirmed during the company's recent earnings call. The move is aimed at strengthening Apple's position in one of its fastest-growing markets by offering more physical touchpoints for customers to experience its full product lineup. The Cupertino-based company registered strong revenue growth in the April-June (Q3) quarter of this year, with iPhone revenue surging nearly 13 percent.

New Apple Stores Are Opening Soon in India

During the earnings call on Thursday, Apple CEO Tim Cook revealed the company's plans to open additional retail stores in new locations before the end of the year. He noted that Apple continues to see opportunities in emerging markets to reach and engage with more customers through its retail presence.

"We recently launched the Apple Store online in Saudi Arabia, and we couldn't be more excited to open new stores in the UAE and India later this year", Cook said. "We were also delighted to welcome customers in Japan to a new location in the heart of Osaka," he added.

Cook didn't reveal specific opening dates, store locations, or further information about the upcoming Apple stores in India. However, in May, a report indicated that Apple was planning to open four new retail stores in India. It is said to launch new outlets at Sky City Mall in Borivali, Mumbai, and Phoenix Mall of Asia in Yelahanka, Bengaluru. The company has reportedly been recruiting staff for these stores over the past few months. Additional locations are said to include Kopa Mall in Pune and DLF Mall of India in Noida.

The expansion is likely to strengthen Apple's footprint in one of its fastest-growing markets. New stores would offer more customers direct access to Apple's lineup of products, like iPhone models, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch. Apple opened its first-ever retail store in India in 2023 in Mumbai (Apple BKC), followed by Delhi (Apple Saket). The iPhone maker expanded its retail presence into Saudi Arabia last month with the launch of its online store and app.

Notably, in the third quarter of this year, Apple reported $94.04 billion (roughly Rs. 8.22 lakh crore) in revenue, up nearly 10 percent from a year earlier. iPhone registered a strong 13 percent year-over-year growth in the quarter ended June. Mac sales surged 15 percent YoY while the subscription segment grew 13 percent.