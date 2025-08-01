Technology News
English Edition

Elon Musk's Neuralink to Test Brain Chips in Clinical Study in Great Britain

Neuralink is partnering with the University College London Hospitals trust and Newcastle Hospitals to conduct the study.

By Reuters | Updated: 1 August 2025 18:09 IST
Elon Musk's Neuralink to Test Brain Chips in Clinical Study in Great Britain

Photo Credit: Reuters

Neuralink began human trials in 2024

Highlights
  • Neuralink said patients living with paralysis can take part in the study
  • The firm resolved safety concerns flagged by the FDA before human trials
  • Neuralink, founded in 2016, has raised about $1.3 billion from investors
Advertisement

Elon Musk's brain implant company Neuralink said on Thursday it will launch a clinical study in Great Britain to test how its chips can enable patients with severe paralysis to control digital and physical tools with their thoughts.

The company is partnering with the University College London Hospitals trust and Newcastle Hospitals to conduct the study, it said in a post on X.

Neuralink said patients living with paralysis due to conditions such as spinal cord injury and a nervous system disease called Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) qualify to participate in the study.

The company raised $650 million (roughly Rs. 5,676 crore) in its latest funding round last month. It began human trials in 2024 on its brain implant after resolving safety concerns flagged by the US Food and Drug Administration, which had initially rejected Neuralink's application in 2022.

According to the company, five patients with severe paralysis are currently using its device to control digital and physical tools with their thoughts.

Neuralink, founded in 2016, has raised about $1.3 billion (roughly Rs. 11,360 crore) from investors and is valued at roughly $9 billion (roughly Rs. 78,714 crore), according to media reports, citing PitchBook.

© Thomson Reuters 2025

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Neuralink, Elon Musk
Switch 2 Has Sold 6 Million Units Since Launch, Nintendo Confirms

Related Stories

Elon Musk's Neuralink to Test Brain Chips in Clinical Study in Great Britain
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Apple 'Very Open' to Acquire AI Companies, Increase Funds: Report
  2. Vivo V60 5G India Launch Date, Colour Options and Key Features Revealed
  3. OnePlus 11 5G Gets New OxygenOS 15 Update in India
  4. Vivo X200 FE Review: Come for Compact Design, Stay for Camera
  5. OTT Releases This Week (July 28 - August 2): Housefull 5, Sitaare Zameen Par, Thammudu, Chief of War, and More
  6. Vodafone Idea (Vi) Rolls Out 5G Services in These Nine Cities
  7. Flipkart Freedom Sale 2025 to Start Tonight; Smartphone Deals Teased
  8. Amazon Freedom Sale 2025 Highlights: Top Laptop, Mobile Deals on Day 2
  9. Your Shared ChatGPT Conversations Could Have Been Listed on Google Search
  10. Vivo V60 5G Listed on NBTC Site Ahead of August 12 Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Elon Musk's Neuralink to Test Brain Chips in Clinical Study in Great Britain
  2. Switch 2 Has Sold 6 Million Units Since Launch, Nintendo Confirms
  3. Apple Revenue Forecast Beats Estimates, Tariff Costs Projected at $1.1 Billion
  4. Amazon CEO Andy Jassy Wants to Place Advertisements in Multiturn Conversations With Alexa+
  5. Square Enix Announces Octopath Traveler 0 at Nintendo Direct, Launch Set for December
  6. Vivo V60 5G Bags NBTC Certification Ahead of August 12 India Launch
  7. OnePlus 11 5G Gets New OxygenOS 15 Update in India With New Features, Latest Security Patch
  8. Vivo V60 5G India Launch Date Set for August 12; Colour Options and Key Features Revealed
  9. ChatGPT’s Shared Conversations Were Reportedly Discoverable on Google Search, OpenAI Calls It Experiment
  10. BSNL Freedom Offer With 2GB Daily Data, Unlimited Calls for 30 Days Announced
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »