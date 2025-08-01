Telegram, the instant messaging app, has rolled out a new update for Android and iOS users. The latest app version 11.14.0 introduces several new features, such as Public Post Search, Story Albums, Gift Collections, Profile Rating, and a mini app for Telegram bot developers. While the Public Post Search feature is currently exclusive to Premium users, the rest can be accessed by everyone. Additionally, the company has also revealed that a Premium Gifts feature will be available to Premium users soon.

In a blog post, the company has announced that it is rolling out a new update to Android and iOS users with the app version 11.14.0. The update brings several new features to the Telegram app, including a mini app.

First is Public Post Search, which is currently only available to Premium users, and adds a ‘Posts' tab in the Search section, in which users can view “relevant results” from public channels. The feature is claimed to make searching for specific information and browsing sources easier, integrating into a single interface.

Telegram's new update brings the Public Post Search feature

Photo Credit: Telegram

Another feature is Story Albums, which enables easy organisation of stories posted by one's contacts into story albums on a user's profile, creating highlight reels. The company said that this can be used by businesses and content creators too, as they can display products for potential customers easily and group their content into different playlists. If a user wants to add a story to an album, they can go to the Posts tab in their profile or channel and tap on Add Album.

Telegram's new Story Album feature lets users organise stories in albums

Photo Credit: Telegram

As part of the update, Telegram is also introducing Gift Collections. It allows users to group gifts on their profile or channel into “custom collections”, depending on the theme, rarity, and other traits of the gift. One gift can be displayed in more than one collection, enabling users to create as many collections as they wish to. These collections also come with granular filters for browsing. To add a gift to a collection, a user can go to the Gifts tab, select a particular gift, and click Add Collection.

The Profile Rating feature adds a badge next to a user's Telegram profile that displays a numerical rating, which is based on the total number of transactions a user has made with Telegram Stars. This highlights their Telegram level, while aiding channel owners to see that a user is credible for Suggested Posts and other requests. One can increase their rating by buying gifts, sending paid messages, and funding Suggested Posts with Stars. However, a refund or gift conversion would decrease the same. In the future, there will also be a Premium Gifts feature that will allow Premium users to buy special gifts, available in limited numbers.

Lastly, Telegram has also released the BotFather Mini App for the bots and mini apps developers. With this, these developers will be able to create, update settings, change icons, and descriptions of their Telegram bots and mini apps. This would also allow developers to create mini apps that support full-screen mode, subscriptions, home screen shortcuts, geolocation, and motion tracking.