  Telegram Update Adds Public Post Search and Other New Features on Android, iOS

Telegram Update Adds Public Post Search and Other New Features on Android, iOS

Telegram has also announced the launch of a mini app called BotFather, which allows developers of mini apps and bots to better manage them.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 1 August 2025 18:52 IST
Telegram Update Adds Public Post Search and Other New Features on Android, iOS

Photo Credit: Telegram

Telegram's new update is currently available for Android and iOS users

Highlights
  • The new Telegram update brings the app’s version to 11.14.0
  • Telegram has also launched the BotFather Mini App
  • The Public Post Search feature is currently available to Premium users
Telegram, the instant messaging app, has rolled out a new update for Android and iOS users. The latest app version 11.14.0 introduces several new features, such as Public Post Search, Story Albums, Gift Collections, Profile Rating, and a mini app for Telegram bot developers. While the Public Post Search feature is currently exclusive to Premium users, the rest can be accessed by everyone. Additionally, the company has also revealed that a Premium Gifts feature will be available to Premium users soon.

Telegram's New Update: What Are the New Features?

In a blog post, the company has announced that it is rolling out a new update to Android and iOS users with the app version 11.14.0. The update brings several new features to the Telegram app, including a mini app.

First is Public Post Search, which is currently only available to Premium users, and adds a ‘Posts' tab in the Search section, in which users can view “relevant results” from public channels. The feature is claimed to make searching for specific information and browsing sources easier, integrating into a single interface.

telegram update inline Telegram

Telegram's new update brings the Public Post Search feature
Photo Credit: Telegram

 

Another feature is Story Albums, which enables easy organisation of stories posted by one's contacts into story albums on a user's profile, creating highlight reels. The company said that this can be used by businesses and content creators too, as they can display products for potential customers easily and group their content into different playlists. If a user wants to add a story to an album, they can go to the Posts tab in their profile or channel and tap on Add Album.

telegram update inline 2 Telegram

Telegram's new Story Album feature lets users organise stories in albums
Photo Credit: Telegram

 

As part of the update, Telegram is also introducing Gift Collections. It allows users to group gifts on their profile or channel into “custom collections”, depending on the theme, rarity, and other traits of the gift. One gift can be displayed in more than one collection, enabling users to create as many collections as they wish to. These collections also come with granular filters for browsing. To add a gift to a collection, a user can go to the Gifts tab, select a particular gift, and click Add Collection.

The Profile Rating feature adds a badge next to a user's Telegram profile that displays a numerical rating, which is based on the total number of transactions a user has made with Telegram Stars. This highlights their Telegram level, while aiding channel owners to see that a user is credible for Suggested Posts and other requests. One can increase their rating by buying gifts, sending paid messages, and funding Suggested Posts with Stars. However, a refund or gift conversion would decrease the same. In the future, there will also be a Premium Gifts feature that will allow Premium users to buy special gifts, available in limited numbers.

Lastly, Telegram has also released the BotFather Mini App for the bots and mini apps developers. With this, these developers will be able to create, update settings, change icons, and descriptions of their Telegram bots and mini apps. This would also allow developers to create mini apps that support full-screen mode, subscriptions, home screen shortcuts, geolocation, and motion tracking.

Further reading: Telegram, Telegram Update
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More

