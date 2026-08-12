Google Pixel 11 series was launched in India and other global markets on Wednesday as the tech giant's next-generation handset lineup. The flagship series includes the Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro, Pixel 11 Pro XL, and Pixel 11 Pro Fold. The standard Pixel 11 model competes directly with the iPhone 17, which was launched in India in September last year. The Pixel 11 has been equipped with the Mountain View company's new Google Tensor G6 chipset, while the iPhone 17 is powered by Apple's A19 chip. The Google Pixel 11 carries a triple rear camera unit, compared to the dual camera system on the iPhone 17.

Here is everything you need to know about the differences between the new Google Pixel 11 and last year's iPhone 17, which will help you make an informed buying decision.

Google Pixel 11 vs iPhone 17: Price in India, Colour Options

Google Pixel 11: The Google Pixel 11 price in India starts at Rs. 89,999 for the base variant featuring 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Meanwhile, the top-of-the-line 12GB + 512GB RAM and storage configuration is priced at Rs. 1,04,999. The smartphone is offered in Frost, Hibiscus, Obsidian, and Pistachio colour options.

iPhone 17: On the other hand, the iPhone 17 is currently priced in India at Rs. 82,900 for the base 256GB storage option. However, the top-end 512GB storage variant costs Rs. 1,02,900. The smartphone is on sale in India in Lavender, Mist Blue, Sage, White, and Black colourways.

Google Pixel 11 vs iPhone 17: Display, Dimensions

Google Pixel 11: The Google Pixel 11 sports a 6.3-inch (1,080 x 2,424 pixels) OLED Actua display, with up to a 120Hz refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection, up to 3,000 nits peak brightness, and HDR support. The Pixel 11 measures 152.8x72x8.6mm, while weighing about 197g. The phone ships with an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

iPhone 17: The iPhone 17 is equipped with a 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display, offering up to a 120Hz refresh rate. The ProMotion display also offers always-on display support. The screen features Ceramic Shield 2 protection, which is claimed to offer three times the scratch protection as the iPhone 16 lineup. It measures 149.6x71.5x7.95mm and weighs about 177g. It gets the same ingress protection rating as the Google Pixel 11.

Google Pixel 11 vs iPhone 17: Chipset, Battery

Google Pixel 11: The Google Pixel 11 is equipped with the latest Google Tensor G6 chipset, coupled with the new Titan M3 security coprocessor. The company claims that the new SoC offers a notable performance upgrade over last year's Tensor G5 chip. The Pixel 11 is backed by a 4,985mAh battery with support for 30W wired and 25W wireless fast charging. The tech giant claims that the handset will provide more than 30 hours of battery life.

iPhone 17: Meanwhile, the iPhone 17 is powered by the A19 chipset, featuring a 16-core Neural Engine, a six-core CPU, a five-core GPU with Neural Accelerators, and hardware-accelerated ray tracing. The Cupertino company claims that the chip delivers power-efficient AI inference, increased memory bandwidth, and overall enhanced performance. Apple does not reveal the battery capacity of its phones. However, it claims that the iPhone 17 delivers up to eight hours more battery life compared to the iPhone 16.

Google Pixel 11 vs iPhone 17: Cameras

Google Pixel 11: The Google Pixel 11 carries a triple rear camera system, headlined by a 48-megapixel (f/1.7) primary sensor with a 1/1.56-inch sensor. It also features a 13-megapixel (f/2.2) ultrawide camera with a 120-degree field of view, along with a 10.8-megapixel (f/3.1) telephoto camera, offering up to 5x optical zoom. It also sports a 10.5-megapixel (f/2.2) selfie camera.

iPhone 17: On the other hand, the iPhone 17 features a dual rear camera unit, with a 48-megapixel (f/1.6) Fusion main camera with sensor-shift optical image stabilisation (OIS), 2X optical zoom, and a 52mm focal length, paired with a 48-megapixel (f/2.2) Fusion ultrawide camera with macro photography capabilities. On the front, it boasts an 18-megapixel selfie camera with Centre Stage.