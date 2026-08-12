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iOS 27 Beta 5 Update Reportedly Reveals Six Unreleased iPhones; iPhone Ultra, iPhone Air 2 Referenced

The vanilla iPhone 18 and non-flagship iPhone 18e are not expected to arrive until early 2027, possibly in March.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 12 August 2026 10:02 IST
iOS 27 Beta 5 Update Reportedly Reveals Six Unreleased iPhones; iPhone Ultra, iPhone Air 2 Referenced

Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 18 series in September this year

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Highlights
  • References include the iPhone Air 2 and the rumored iPhone Ultra
  • Internal identifiers suggest iPhone 18, iPhone 18e may also launch
  • iPhone Ultra is rumored to be Apple's first foldable handset
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The iPhone 18 series is expected to be launched later this year alongside the company's first foldable iPhone. While Apple has yet to confirm any details about the upcoming models in its next-generation flagship lineup, the rumour mill has pointed towards a staggered launch strategy. The Cupertino-based tech giant, however, seems to have provided a hint about its plans in the latest iOS 27 beta code, which reportedly references six unreleased iPhone models.

Unreleased iPhone References in iOS 27 Code

Following the release of the iOS 27 Developer Beta 5 update on Monday, MacWorld reported that the files associated with the battery drivers and Battery Intelligence features contain references to six iPhone models, which are listed using Apple's internal identifiers, alongside the existing variants.

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Among the references is V62, which reportedly corresponds to the iPhone Air 2, while V63 and V64 may be associated with the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, respectively. As per the report, the beta files also mention the iPhone 18(V67) and iPhone 18e (V69).

But perhaps the most significant entry is believed to be V68, which is believed to reference the iPhone Ultra. It is widely rumoured to arrive as Apple's first-ever foldable iPhone later this year. Previous beta updates have revealed its moniker, and the iOS Beta 5 code provides a stronger indication that it may indeed launch as the iPhone Ultra.

However, the iOS 27 beta references do not reveal specifications for any of the six purported iPhone models. Instead, they only indicate that Apple is preparing software support for the upcoming hardware.

The company has been rumoured to shake things up this year, adopting a staggered launch strategy for its iPhone lineup. The iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are expected to be introduced in the autumn alongside Apple's first foldable iPhone. Meanwhile, the vanilla iPhone 18 and non-flagship iPhone 18e are not expected to arrive until early 2027, possibly in March.

The rumour mill also suggests that the second-generation iPhone Air is in development, but there is no indication of it being part of Apple's autumn launch.

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Further reading: iPhone 18, iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, iPhone 18e, iPhone Ultra, Apple
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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