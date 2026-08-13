Google Fitbit Air will be launched in India this year, the Mountain View-based tech giant announced on Thursday. The Fitbit Air was recently unveiled in select global markets as the tech giant's first fitness tracker with a screen-free design. The announcement from the company comes shortly after it launched its new smartphones in the country, namely Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro, Pixel 11 Pro XL, Pixel 11 Pro Fold, its next-generation book-style foldable, along with its latest smartwatch, the Pixel Watch 5. The company forayed into a new product category with the launch of the Google Pixel Tag, its first Bluetooth tracker, which rivals Apple's AirTag. Google's Fitbit Air has previously been spotted on Amazon in India, hinting at its imminent arrival.

Google Sets Fitbit Air India Launch for October 2026

During the Made by Google event briefing on Thursday, the tech giant announced that it will launch the Fitbit Air in October 2026. However, the company did not reveal other details, like pricing, colour options, retail channels, or the exact launch date, about the upcoming fitness tracker. However, the tech giant did showcase the new Fitbit Air with the Performance Loop band in pink colourway, hinting that it could go on sale in the country in at least that option. Other details are expected to be revealed closer to its launch in India.

Google showcased the Fitbit Air in India with the Performance Loop Band

This comes shortly after the Fitbit Air was spotted on Amazon in India. The fitness tracker is currently listed on the e-commerce platform with a price tag of Rs. 17,630. The option with the back Performance Loop band is listed at Rs. 17,380, while the pink colour option is available with a price tag of Rs. 18,490 via third-party sellers on Amazon India's website.

Google launched the Fitbit Air in select global markets in May at a starting price of $99.99 (roughly Rs. 9,400). Globally, the company offers a three-month trial of a Google Health Premium subscription, along with access to Google Health Coach tools. The Fitbit Air is offered with three types of interchangeable bands, namely the Performance Loop Band, Active Band, and the Elevated Modern Band, in distinct colour options.

As previously mentioned, the Fitbit Air is the company's first screen-less fitness tracker. The tech firm says that the lack of a screen allows users to wear the fitness tracker throughout the day without getting distracted by notifications or alerts. It offers round-the-clock heart rate monitoring, heart rhythm tracking with AFib alerts, blood-oxygen tracking via an SpO2 sensor, resting heart rate tracking, heart rate variability monitoring, and sleep tracking.

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