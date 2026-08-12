Apple is adding new content to Apple Arcade, with more games and updates planned for subscribers in the coming weeks. The changes will expand the service's puzzle selection and bring fresh content to several existing titles. Apple is also preparing more games for September as it continues to grow its catalogue. The latest additions will be available across compatible Apple devices, with access included as part of the Apple Arcade subscription.

Apple Arcade New Games Announced

Apple said Block Blast!+ and Art of Fauna: Cosy Puzzles+ will arrive on Apple Arcade on September 3. Developed by Hungry Studio, Block Blast!+ lets players arrange blocks on a grid to clear rows and columns and create combos, without advertisements in the Arcade version.

Art of Fauna: Cosy Puzzles+, from Klemens Strasser, combines jigsaw puzzles with wildlife-themed artwork. Players can unlock stories about animals and conservation, while accessibility features offer additional ways to play. The games will join Apple Arcade titles such as Grindstone, Flow Free+, Crossword Jam+, Everyday Puzzles: Mini Games+ and Water Sort Puzzle: Get Color+.

Apple is also rolling out updates for existing games throughout August. On August 12, puffies will receive 28 new packs, including two collections featuring artwork from Oden Tomodachi and The Knights. Simon's Cat - Blast Time will follow with 200 new levels from August 20. The game will add 50 levels each week for four weeks. Meanwhile, on August 26, Stitch will mark its 800th unique hoop with a special commemorative hoop and a new achievement.

Apple has three more games planned for September 3. NFL Retro Bowl '27 will introduce a new season and add Gauntlet Mode, while Colouring Games for Families+ will feature more than 3,000 activities for players of different ages.

Let's Play! Oink Games+ will bring nine tabletop games to Apple Arcade, covering cooperative and bluffing-based gameplay. Players will be able to play alone, with friends or online.

Apple Arcade Price in India, Availability

Apple Arcade is priced at Rs. 99 per month in India and comes with a one-month free trial. People who purchase a new iPhone, iPad, Mac or Apple TV can get three months of the service at no extra cost. The gaming service is also included with Apple One. The Individual plan costs Rs. 195 per month, while the Family plan is priced at Rs. 365 per month and supports sharing with up to six family members.

Apple Arcade games are available across different Apple devices depending on the title. Arcade Originals can be played on iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV and Apple Vision Pro, while App Store Greats support iPhone, iPad and Apple Vision Pro. The catalogue has more than 200 games, although individual titles may require specific hardware or software, and some games may not be offered in every region.