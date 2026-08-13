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Samsung Galaxy S26 FE, Galaxy Tab S12+ and Galaxy A07s Spotted on Google Play Console

The Galaxy Tab S12+ has reportedly appeared in Wi-Fi and 5G configurations.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 13 August 2026 19:19 IST
Samsung Galaxy S26 FE, Galaxy Tab S12+ and Galaxy A07s Spotted on Google Play Console

Samsung's Galaxy S26 FE is expected to succeed the Galaxy S25 FE (pictured)

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Highlights
  • Galaxy S26 FE reportedly appears with five regional models
  • A Galaxy Tab S12+ variant reportedly appears in the US FCC
  • Galaxy A07s models reportedly use the a07ve codename
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Samsung may be preparing the Galaxy S26 FE, Galaxy Tab S12+ and Galaxy A07s for launch, according to a new report. The three devices have reportedly appeared on Google's Play Console Supported Devices list, with multiple regional variants listed. The Galaxy Tab S12+ is said to have appeared in both Wi-Fi and 5G versions, while some of its variants have also surfaced in certification databases. However, the reported listings do not confirm launch dates or Samsung's plans for the devices.

Samsung Galaxy S26 FE, Galaxy Tab S12+ and A07s Could Launch Soon

According to a report by The Tech Outlook, the Galaxy S26 FE has been listed with five model numbers covering different markets. The SM-S741B is reportedly the international version, while SM-S741N is associated with South Korea. The US carrier and unlocked variants are identified as SM-S741U and SM-S741U1, respectively, with SM-S741W reportedly intended for Canada. All five models are said to use the "r14s" codename.

The report also claims that the Galaxy Tab S12+ has appeared in Wi-Fi and 5G configurations. The Wi-Fi model is reportedly listed as SM-X840 with the gts12pwifi codename. The 5G variants are said to include SM-X846B for the international market, including India, SM-X846E for Asian markets, SM-X846N for South Korea and SM-X848U for the US.

The report further claims that the SM-X840 and SM-X846B variants have appeared in India's BIS certification database. The SM-X846N has reportedly received certification in South Korea, while the SM-X848U has appeared in an FCC listing in the US.

The Galaxy A07s has also reportedly appeared on the Google Play Console list with the "a07ve" codename. The report identifies SM-A077F as the international model and SM-A077M as the version intended for Latin American markets. Both model numbers have reportedly appeared in earlier certification listings.

The reported listings and certifications suggest that Samsung is preparing the three devices for launch, although the company has yet to confirm their release dates.

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Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S26 FE, Galaxy S26 FE, Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 Plus, Galaxy Tab S12 Plus, Samsung Galaxy A07s, Galaxy A07s, Samsung
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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