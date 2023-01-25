Apple has begun rolling out iOS, iPadOS, and macOS updates for older iPhones, iPads, and MacBooks. The updates address some critical security issues that needed immediate fixes for users whose devices are ineligible for Apple's latest iOS 16.3, iPadOS 16.3, and macOS Ventura updates for iPhones, iPads, and MacBooks, widely released on a stable channel recently. The company notes a list of 14 different critical security and system vulnerabilities that have been addressed with the latest software updates for older Apple devices.

The Cupertino, California-based technology giant has released a total of five software updates for older Apple devices. This includes iOS 12.5.7, iOS 15.7.3, iPadOS 15.7.3, macOS Big Sur 11.7.3, macOS Monterey 12.6.3.

iPhones older than the iPhone 8 are ineligible for Apple's latest iOS 16.3 update, hence leaving them critically vulnerable to security threats. iOS 12.5.7 and iPadOS 12.5.7 fixes these issues on iPhone 5s, iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPad Air, iPad mini 2, iPad mini 3, and iPod touch (6th generation) devices, Apple confirmed in its security bulletin. The iOS update for older devices addresses a critical WebKit Bugzilla vulnerability with tracking number CVE-2022-42856, which was unearthed by Clément Lecigne of Google's Threat Analysis Group. The vulnerability was being exploited by malicious phishing attackers to remotely access devices, run unauthorized commands or code, additional malware, or spyware.

Other WebKit confusion-related security vulnerabilities addressed in the latest OS updates for macOS include AppleMobileFileIntegrity, curl, dcerpc, DiskArbitration, DriverKit, Intel Graphics Driver, PackageKit, Kernel, Mail Exchange, Maps, Screen Time, Weather, WebKit, and Windows Installer.

With such critical vulnerabilities, users are advised to get their device updates as soon as possible in order to protect themselves from malicious attacks. Users who own iPhone 5s, iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPad Air, iPad mini 2, iPad mini 3, iPod touch (6th generation), or devices running on macOS Monterey, macOS Big Sur, are advised to install the latest security updates by heading to Settings > General > Software Update.

