Technology News

OnePlus 11R 5G Confirmed to Launch in India on February 7: All Details

OnePlus 11R 5G is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.

Written by Siddhant Chandra, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 25 January 2023 15:04 IST
OnePlus 11R 5G Confirmed to Launch in India on February 7: All Details

Photo Credit: OnePlus

The OnePlus 11R 5G is said to get a 6.7-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display

Highlights
  • OnePlus 11R 5G is believed to be a toned-down version of OnePlus 11 5G
  • It may pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 100W SuperVOOC
  • The OnePlus 11R 5G could get a 50-megapixel triple rear camera unit

OnePlus announced on Wednesday that the OnePlus 11R 5G will launch in India on February 7. The Shenzhen company is scheduled to host the Cloud 11 launch event on that date. During the event, the 2023 flagship OnePlus 11 5G and the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 TWS earphones will also be unveiled. OnePlus has already launched the OnePlus 11 5G in China. However, the specifications of the OnePlus 11R 5G are still under wraps. This smartphone is believed to be a less powerful version of the OnePlus 11 5G.

OnePlus has confirmed that the OnePlus 11R 5G will launch in India on February 7 at 7:30pm during the Cloud 11 event. So far, the OnePlus 11 5G, OnePlus Buds Pro 2, OnePlus Keyboard, and the OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro are expected to be announced at the event. The company has also teased the arrival of even more products. However, the pricing and other details regarding the OnePlus 11R 5G have not been revealed.

Recent reports have suggested that the OnePlus 11R 5G might get an 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model priced between Rs. 35,000 to Rs. 40,000. Meanwhile, its 16GB RAM + 512GB storage variant could cost around Rs. 45,000. It is believed that OnePlus will launch this smartphone as the OnePlus Ace 2 in China.

The OnePlus 11R 5G is believed to sport a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,412 pixels) AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it might pack a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage.

In terms of cameras, this upcoming OnePlus smartphone may get a triple rear camera unit with a 50-megapixel main sensor. There may also be an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens and a 2-megapixel macro lens. It may also feature a 16-megapixel selfie camera. The OnePlus 11R 5G is said to house a 5,000mAh battery with support for 100W SuperVOOC fast charging support.

Is 2023 the year when you should finally buy a foldable phone? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus 11R 5G, OnePlus 11R 5G launch, OnePlus, OnePlus Cloud 11
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
Rising Cost of Data a Concern, MoS IT Says After Airtel Tariff Price Hike
Seven Mega Banks to Team Up on Digital Wallet, Compete With Apple Pay, PayPal: Report
Featured video of the day
Redmi Note 12 Pro+: All About the 200-Megapixel Camera
OnePlus 11R 5G Confirmed to Launch in India on February 7: All Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 11R 5G to Launch in India On This Date: All Details
  2. Microsoft 365 Services Are Down in India, Teams, Outlook Affected
  3. Airtel Hikes Basic Mobile Plans by 57 Percent in These Regions: See Price
  4. Rising Cost of Data a Concern, MoS IT Says After Airtel Tariff Price Hike
  5. Coca-Cola Phone Could Launch Soon, Tipped to Be a Rebrand of This Handset
  6. Moto G73 5G, Moto G53 5G Launched Globally: Price, Specifications
  7. Google Pixel 7, Pixel 6 Get Google Play System January Update: What's New
  8. OnePlus 11 5G, OnePlus Buds Pro 2, OnePlus Keyboard Price Tipped: Report
  9. Infinix Note 12i With 50-Megapixel Triple Camera Setup Launched in India
  10. Moto G13, Moto G23 with MediaTek Helio G85 SoC Launched: All Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Rolls Out Software Updates With Critical Security Fixes for Older iPhones, iPads, MacBooks
  2. Seven Mega Banks to Team Up on Digital Wallet, Compete With Apple Pay, PayPal: Report
  3. Apple’s Next Watch Will Be Called Apple Watch X, Could Launch Later This Year: Report
  4. Oppo Reno 8T 5G Hands-On Video Leaked Online Showing Design, Pricing Ahead of Launch
  5. OnePlus 11R 5G Confirmed to Launch in India on February 7: All Details
  6. Rising Cost of Data a Concern, MoS IT Says After Airtel Tariff Price Hike
  7. Microsoft Says Q4 2022 Sales Slowed, Profits Slumped as Cloud Computing Revenue Sees Growth
  8. Microsoft 365 Services Down in India, Outage Affecting Services Like Teams, Outlook
  9. Oscars Nominations 2023: The Full List – Everything Everywhere All at Once Leads the Pack with 11 Nods
  10. Moto G73 5G, Moto G53 5G Launched Globally: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.