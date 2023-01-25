OnePlus announced on Wednesday that the OnePlus 11R 5G will launch in India on February 7. The Shenzhen company is scheduled to host the Cloud 11 launch event on that date. During the event, the 2023 flagship OnePlus 11 5G and the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 TWS earphones will also be unveiled. OnePlus has already launched the OnePlus 11 5G in China. However, the specifications of the OnePlus 11R 5G are still under wraps. This smartphone is believed to be a less powerful version of the OnePlus 11 5G.

OnePlus has confirmed that the OnePlus 11R 5G will launch in India on February 7 at 7:30pm during the Cloud 11 event. So far, the OnePlus 11 5G, OnePlus Buds Pro 2, OnePlus Keyboard, and the OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro are expected to be announced at the event. The company has also teased the arrival of even more products. However, the pricing and other details regarding the OnePlus 11R 5G have not been revealed.

Fast just got fastR. It's time to get ready for a new way to experience the #ShapeofPower with the all-new #OnePlus11R 5G. — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) January 25, 2023

Recent reports have suggested that the OnePlus 11R 5G might get an 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model priced between Rs. 35,000 to Rs. 40,000. Meanwhile, its 16GB RAM + 512GB storage variant could cost around Rs. 45,000. It is believed that OnePlus will launch this smartphone as the OnePlus Ace 2 in China.

The OnePlus 11R 5G is believed to sport a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,412 pixels) AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it might pack a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage.

In terms of cameras, this upcoming OnePlus smartphone may get a triple rear camera unit with a 50-megapixel main sensor. There may also be an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens and a 2-megapixel macro lens. It may also feature a 16-megapixel selfie camera. The OnePlus 11R 5G is said to house a 5,000mAh battery with support for 100W SuperVOOC fast charging support.

