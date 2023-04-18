Technology News
The inauguration of the Apple Store in Mumbai saw fans and eager customers queue up as they waited to get their first glimpse of Apple's first outlet.

Written by Sheldon Pinto, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 18 April 2023 11:38 IST
Apple CEO, Tim Cook inaugurates the Apple BKC store in Mumbai

Highlights
  • Customers can experience every product the brand has on sale in India
  • Apple will also hold free ‘Today at Apple’ sessions at its store
  • The brand claims that its store is completely carbon neutral by design

Apple today opened the doors of its first official retail store in India. The Cupertino firm has been servicing its customers in India through Authorised Apple stores so far, but the Apple Store experience is said to be a vastly different experience. Referred to as Apple BKC, Apple's first official retail store located at the Jio World Drive Mall, in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Mumbai opened at 11:00am IST on Tuesday. The store apart from stocking every single product and accessory sold by Apple in India, will also be holding free ‘Today at Apple' sessions which will help customers learn more about their devices.

 

On Tuesday, the inauguration of the Apple Store drew crowds of fans and eager customers, waiting to get their first glimpse of the first Apple-run outlet. Apple CEO Tim Cook was also present at the inauguration of the store and according to an earlier report is also set to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi this week.

The concept of the Apple Store is definitely a first for India. And the iPhone maker seems to have done enough to make it appear and feel special. The tech giant claims that Apple BKC is designed to be one of the most energy-efficient Apple Store locations in the world. The store has its own solar array and according to Apple has zero reliance on fossil fuels. Apple says that its store is operationally carbon neutral as it runs on 100 percent renewable energy.

The unique triangular ceiling is made from 408 pieces of timber, forming 31 modules per tile with a total of 1,000 tiles that make up the ceiling, all of which were assembled in Delhi, according to the company. There are stone walls which have been sourced from Rajasthan and a unique 14-metre-long stainless steel staircase.

Apple BKC big ndtv AppleBKC AppleStore Apple

The Apple BKC store at Jio World Drive Mall in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex

 

In store, Apple has on display all of its products which includes the latest iPhone, Mac, iPad, AirPods, Apple Watch, and Apple TV lineups. These are accompanied by a host of accessories. Also available at the Apple Store is the Apple Pickup facility, which lets customers pick up products purchased online at the store itself. Also available at its store are free 'Today at Apple' sessions which will help customers better understand its products. At today's launch, Apple will host special sessions as a part of its “Mumbai Rising” series. These include a Music Lab, Photos Lab, Design Lab and an Art Lab.

The launch of the Apple Store coincides with the brand celebrating 25 years of its existence in India. Apple BKC is one of two official retail stores. Apple started manufacturing iPhones in India from 2017 through contract manufacturers and its exports from India are estimated to have crossed $5 billion (roughly Rs. 400 crore) in the financial year 2022-23. The second store will open its doors in Saket, New Delhi at the Select City Walk Mall, on April 20 at 10:00am IST, according to the company.

Apple is opening its first stores in India, one in Mumbai and the other in Delhi. What does this mean for Apple customers in India? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

Sheldon Pinto
Apple Craze, Tim Cook Draw Long Queues at Opening of First India Store in Mumbai
Bitcoin, Ether Price Rally Halts as Cryptocurrency Values Fall; Dogecoin Price Rises: Details

Comment
 
 

