AltStore PAL Rolls Out Support for Sideloading Third-Party Apps on iPhone in the EU

iPhone users can now add more sources for third-party apps to AltStore PAL, in addition to the ones offered by its developer Riley Testut.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 25 July 2024 12:39 IST
AltStore PAL Rolls Out Support for Sideloading Third-Party Apps on iPhone in the EU

Photo Credit: Mastodon/AltStore PAL

AltStore PAL was launched as the first third party iPhone app store in Europe on April 17

Highlights
  • AltStore PAL now allows third-party apps with latest update
  • It is initially offering four apps from “Recommended Sources"
  • Apps are said to have been “explicitly reviewed” to meet safety standards
AltStore PAL – the alternative app marketplace for the iPhone – is rolling out support for hosting third-party apps, it announced via a social media post on Wednesday. With the app's latest update, users in the European Union (EU) can sideload apps on their iPhone from other developers by adding sources, including those that are not allowed on Apple's App Store due to its regulations. AltStore PAL is initially offering four new default third-party apps for users to download.

AltStore PAL Third-Party Apps

In a post on the decentralised social media platform Mastodon, the official AltStore account announced the app marketplace's 2.1 update. It brings third-party apps to the store, starting with four apps from “Recommended Sources”: UTM SE, qBitControl, iTorrent, and PeopleDrop.

As per the platform, users can now add more sources to AltStore PAL, in addition to the apps offered by its developer – Riley Testut. The new apps are claimed to have been “explicitly reviewed” to meet the safety standards.

altstore pal 1 Third-Party App Sources on AltStore PAL

Third-Party App Sources on AltStore PAL
Photo Credit: Mastodon/AltStore PAL

While UTM SE enables running virtual machines on the iPhone, qBitControl is said to let users run torrents remotely on their home network. iTorrent is another torrent app which brings features like Files app support and downloading P2P files. Meanwhile, using PeopleDrop, iPhone users can discover others in their vicinity, similar to the StreetPass feature on Nintendo 3DS. These apps join existing ones including Delta, the retro video game console emulator, and clipboard manager Clip on the AltStore PAL.

The developer says the app marketplace will get updated to the latest version in the background. Users simply need to add the third-party developers from the Sources tab and the new apps will show up on the Browse screen.

This move builds upon the EU's Digital Markets Act (DMA) legislation which allows users in the region to sideload apps on their iPhone from alternative marketplaces, instead of just depending on the Apple App Store. In essence, the DMA requires big technology companies, who act as “gatekeepers”, to offer their services to other companies and developers.

While Apple App Store head Phil Schiller spoke at length about the privacy and security risks linked to allowing third-party app stores on iPhone in February, several marketplaces have emerged since the EU's decision, including MacPaw's Setapp.

Further reading: Altstore PAL, Apple App Store, iPhone app sideloading, iPhone sideloading
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Vivo V40 SE 4G With 50-Megapixel Main Camera, 80W Fast Charging Launched: Price, Specifications
AltStore PAL Rolls Out Support for Sideloading Third-Party Apps on iPhone in the EU
