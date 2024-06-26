Technology News
  iPhone Ports of Resident Evil, Death Stranding, Assassin's Creed Mirage Have Sold Poorly: Report

According to estimates, under 3,000 users paid $49.99 to fully unlock Assassin’s Creed Mirage on iPhone 15 Pro.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 26 June 2024 20:37 IST
Photo Credit: Ubisoft

Assassin's Creed Mirage released on Apple devices ON

The iPhone 15 Pro arrived last year, promising hardware capable of running triple-A games on mobile platforms. Several console titles have since been released for iOS, including games from the Resident Evil franchise, Death Stranding and, most recently, Assassin's Creed Mirage. Turns out that these major titles have not found many takers among iPhone users. A new report says that triple-A console games released on iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max and select iPad models have been commercial failures.

According to analysis by mobilegamer.biz, the number of iPhone users paying full price to unlock these games beyond the early free playable section is small. The prices of these games can go up to Rs. 3,999 in India, but they're often initially offered at a 50 percent discount on the App Store.

Assassin's Creed Mirage on iPhone

From the report's calculations, based on Appfigures estimates, under 3,000 users paid $49.99 to fully unlock Assassin's Creed Mirage on iPhone 15 Pro. The Ubisoft title has reportedly been downloaded approximately 1,23,000 times from the App Store, with gross revenue amounting to $138,000 (roughly Rs. 1,15,30,452), according to the estimates. These numbers are miniscule compared to free-to-play games on mobile storefronts that often have millions of downloads.

The action-adventure title launched on Apple devices on June 6, While the introduction section of the game is playable for free, players need to buy the game on the App Store to play it fully. Till June 20, Assassin's Creed Mirage was available for Rs. 1,749 after a 50 percent discount.

ACM iOS iPhone15Pro Screenshot 3 Launch 06062024 6PM CEST 1 1717750939917 ac mirage

Assassin's Creed Mirage introduction can be played for free on iPhone
Photo Credit: Ubisoft

Resident Evil, Death Stranding on iPhone

Other triple-A titles like Resident Evil 4, Resident Evil Village and Death Stranding Director's Cut haven't fared well, either. According to estimates mentioned in the report, Resident Evil 4 Remake, which was released on Apple devices in December last year, has seen 3,57,000 installs, with estimated revenue amounting to $208,000 (roughly Rs. 1,73,79,024). According to the report, the game's pricing suggests that around 7,000 people have paid to access the full game since it launched on iPhone.

Resident Evil Village, on the other hand, has recorded 3,70,000 App Store downloads, with estimated revenue of $92,000 (roughly Rs. 76,86,692). The data, based on the game's pricing, suggests that only around 5,750 users paid to unlock the full game. Death Stranding Director's Cut, which was ported to Apple devices by 505 Games in January, has generated an estimated revenue of $212,000 (roughly Rs. 1,77,12,812).

resident evil 4 ios screenshot 1695729246800 1703143735819 RE4

Resident Evil 4 Remake on iPhone
Photo Credit: Capcom

A separate set of download and revenue data, quoted in the report based on estimates from data firm Appmagic, paints a slightly more positive picture. According to these estimates, Assassin's Creed Mirage has recorded $221,000 (roughly Rs. 1,84,64,992) in revenue from 2,79,000 downloads, while Resident Evil 4 has seen 710,000 installs since its launch, netting around $347,000 (roughly Rs. 2,89,92,544) to date for publisher Capcom. Data suggests that only 15,000 people paid to fully unlock the survival-horror title.

Resident Evil Village, on the other hand, is at 8,17,000 downloads, generating $420,000 (roughly Rs. 3,50,91,840) in revenue. Finally, Death Stranding has collected $348,000 (roughly Rs. 2,90,75,748) in revenue since it launched on iPhone earlier this year, with estimates suggested the game has seen 23,000 downloads.

Is PS Plus better than Xbox Game Pass now? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: iPhone, iOS, Apple, App Store, Mobile Gaming, Assassin's Creed Mirage, Resident Evil 4 Remake, Resident Evil Village, Death Stranding Directors Cut, iPhone 15 Pro
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Honor Unveils AI-Powered Defocus Eye Protection, Deepfake Detection Technologies at MWC Shanghai 2024

