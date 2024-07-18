Technology News
Apple Store App Updated With Revamped 'For You' Section With Personalised Suggestions

The Apple Store app update also brings a new video series called Today at Apple, that comprises short videos about Apple devices and usage tips.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 18 July 2024 18:49 IST
Apple Store App Updated With Revamped 'For You' Section With Personalised Suggestions

Apple Store app is free to download on Apple devices such as the iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple Watch.

Highlights
  • Apple App Store app has been updated with new features
  • The ‘For You’ section has been overhauled, replacing two UI options
  • The update also introduces a new opt-in feature for personalisation
Apple has updated the company's Apple Store app, revamping it with new options and personalisation settings. Its latest update to Apple's shopping platform where users can learn about, explore and purchase the company's devices has been overhauled, including the ‘For You' section which is claimed to offer users a more personalised experience. Two existing options in the app's user interface (UI) have also been updated by the Cupertino company, although they still appear to offer the same navigational functionalities.

Apple Store App Updated With Personalised Suggestions 

According to Apple's release notes, the ‘For You' section in the Apple Store app now offers relevant suggestions. It can also inform the user of ongoing promotional campaigns, such as free Apple Music offers or limited trials for Apple TV+.

Meanwhile, the Shop option has been replaced with Products, and Go Further is now visible in place of Sessions. However, both functions still navigate to their previously respective pages, with the former taking users to the shopping screen, while the latter bringing up Apple sessions.

In addition to these changes, Apple has also introduced a new data collection feature that collects information about the user's subscriptions and their shopping activities to make suggestions. However, this is said to be an opt-in feature, meaning users won't be automatically signed up for it. Apple says users can modify these settings via settings.

The update also brings a new video series called “Today at Apple”. It consists of short videos providing information about Apple devices and tips related to their features. The full release notes for the Apple Store app reads:

  1. A fresh, more curated experience that makes it easier to quickly find the most relevant content on the For You tab, shop the latest on the Products tab, and make the most of the devices you already own on the Go Further tab.
  2. Check out the new video series from Today at Apple with featured guests that will inspire you to do more with your devices.
  3. New options to customize your privacy settings and preferences give you enhanced control over how Apple will use the data you share with us.

The Apple Store app is free to download on Apple devices such as the iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple Watch.

Further reading: Apple Store App, Apple Store App Update, Apple Store, Apple
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
WazirX Data Breach: Rivals Assure Investors About Fund Safety After Crypto Firm Suffers Alleged Data Breach

Apple Store App Updated With Revamped 'For You' Section With Personalised Suggestions
