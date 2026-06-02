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Apple Releases New ‘Glow All Out’ Wallpaper, Apple Music Playlist Hinting at Next Week’s WWDC 2026 Theme

Apple is expected to unveil the iOS 27, iPadOS 27, and macOS 27 versions during the WWDC 2026 event.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 2 June 2026 11:09 IST
Apple Releases New ‘Glow All Out’ Wallpaper, Apple Music Playlist Hinting at Next Week’s WWDC 2026 Theme

Apple's new WWDC 2026 wallpaper is available for iPhone models

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Highlights
  • Apple could reintroduce the revamped Siri next week
  • The new WWDC 2026 wallpaper is available via the Apple website
  • The WWDC 2026 tagline is teased to be ‘Glow All Out’
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Apple is scheduled to host its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) early next week. During the event, the Cupertino-based tech giant is expected to unveil the next-generation of OS versions for its devices, including iOS 27, iPadOS 27, macOS 27, visionOS 27, and watchOS 27. On top of this, the event is expected to witness the reintroduction of the revamped Siri, which might ship with new AI-powered tools and capabilities. A week ahead of its commencement, a company executive has shared a teaser poster for this year's developer conference, hinting at the theme of the event. Moreover, the company has released a new wallpaper and playlist for the upcoming WWDC.

Apple Releases New WWDC 2026 Wallpaper for iPhone, iPad and Mac

In a post on X, Apple's Senior Vice President of Marketing, Greg Joswiak, has shared a poster for the WWDC 2026, which shows a glowing Apple logo with a white beam of light moving inwards. He wrote, “All systems glow for a great WWDC 26 next week.” Separately, a new wallpaper titled "Glow all out,” is now available on Apple's website for Mac, iPhone, and iPad.

The new wallpaper has the same aesthetics and colour scheme as the promo shared by the company executive, which shows a glowing Apple logo. However, it only displays the top half of the company branding.

The tech giant has also created a new Apple Music playlist, titled “WWDC26 Hello”. The playlist artwork, instead of the Apple logo, features the logo of Apple's programming language, Swift, with the same glow as the wallpaper and teaser.

A MacRumors report claims that the tagline “All systems glow” is a play on the phrase “All systems go”, which could be a hint at the design of the new revamped Siri. This comes shortly after a report shared images showing the design of iOS 27, claiming that the company will bring a standalone Siri app with a dedicated “Ask Siri” section, featuring a dark interface.

We already know that Apple's WWDC 2026 will kick off on June 8, and the keynote presentation will begin at 10 am local time (10:30 pm IST). As previously mentioned, the company is expected to unveil the new iOS 27 with its new AI-powered features. The event will conclude on June 12.

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Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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