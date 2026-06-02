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iPhone Ultra Tipped to Launch in White Colourway; May Feature Vapour Chamber Cooling

Apple could adopt a conservative colour scheme for its first foldable smartphone, similar to its iPhone X strategy.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 2 June 2026 09:02 IST
iPhone Ultra Tipped to Launch in White Colourway; May Feature Vapour Chamber Cooling

The foldable iPhone is rumoured to have similar dimensions as Pixel Fold (pictured)

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Highlights
  • Tipster has revealed a white colourway of the iPhone Ultra
  • The purported foldable may feature a VC cooling system
  • Apple is said to have run into challenges before production begins
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Apple's first-ever foldable iPhone is expected to launch later this year alongside the iPhone 18 Pro lineup. While the company has yet to confirm the purported handset, the rumour mill, in recent weeks, has suggested that it could debut as the iPhone Ultra. A tipster has now shared details about a possible colourway of the wide-foldable. Meanwhile, another tipster claims the iPhone Ultra could feature a vapour chamber system for upgraded thermal management.

iPhone Ultra Colour Options Tipped Ahead of Launch

According to a post shared on Weibo by tipster Ice Universe (translated from Chinese), an alleged image of Apple's foldable iPhone has surfaced, showing it in a white finish. While the authenticity of the image could not be independently verified, the leak offers what may be an early glimpse at the handset's design and colour options.

Iphone Ultra Discussion
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Another Weibo-based tipster, Instant Digital (translated from Chinese), claimed that white is currently the only confirmed colour option for the foldable iPhone. Previous reports, however, suggest Apple could offer a second finish as well. A recent report citing supply chain sources claimed that the Cupertino-based tech giant is also testing an indigo colourway similar to the Deep Blue finish available on the iPhone 17 Pro.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has also suggested that Apple is likely to adopt a conservative colour strategy for its first foldable smartphone. It may follow its iPhone X strategy by introducing the purported foldable in traditional silver, white, black, and space grey-like finishes.

Vapour Chamber Cooling

In a separate leak, tipster Fixed Focus Digital (translated from Chinese) claimed that Apple's foldable iPhone will feature a vapour chamber (VC) cooling system. The tipster said the purported handset's thermal performance could be "quite impressive", suggesting that Apple has invested heavily in thermal engineering.

If the claim proves accurate, the foldable iPhone would become the third iPhone in Apple's lineup to feature this thermal management technology. The iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max, launched in September 2025, are equipped with a VC cooling system. It utilises sealed deionised water that evaporates and condenses to draw heat away from the A19 Pro chip, keeping the phone's temperatures in check.

The tipster also claims that Apple's manufacturing process for the foldable handset is facing some challenges as it enters pre-assembly production. Despite this, the current launch timeline reportedly remains unchanged. Apple is still expected to unveil the iPhone Ultra in September alongside the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max.

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Further reading: iPhone Ultra, iPhone Ultra Specifications, iPhone Fold, iPhone Fold Specifications, Apple
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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