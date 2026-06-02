The Samsung Galaxy Fit 3 was launched in 2024, and its successor could be on the cards soon. It was previously believed that the South Korean tech conglomerate could announce the purported wearable, widely known as the Galaxy Fit 4, alongside its next-generation foldables and smartwatches in July/August. However, a recent report suggests that the Galaxy Fit 4 is reportedly not part of those plans. Instead, the wearable could arrive later this year alongside other Galaxy devices.

Samsung Galaxy Fit 4 Details

According to a report by SamMobile, Samsung is currently developing the Galaxy Fit 4 and plans to launch it before the end of 2026. However, the publication claims that the wearable will not debut at the Galaxy Unpacked event, which is expected to take place in July. Instead, the company could unveil the fitness tracker a few months later, potentially around September. The report adds that the Galaxy Fit 4 may launch alongside the rumoured Galaxy S26 FE and the Galaxy Tab S12 series.

Samsung has yet to officially confirm the development of the Galaxy Fit 4. For context, the South Korean tech conglomerate unveiled the Galaxy Fit 3 in India on February 22, 2024. But it could deviate from its traditional launch timeline if the product debuts before the end of the year.

While features and specifications of the purported wearable remain under wraps, reports suggested that the Galaxy Fit 4 could retain the RTOS-based operating system, continuing its position as a lightweight fitness tracker rather than a full-fledged smartwatch.

For reference, the Galaxy Fit 3 sports a 1.6-inch display with support for more than 100 watch faces. It features heart rate and stress level monitoring, blood oxygen (SpO2) level monitoring, sensors for tracking sleep patterns and snoring, and more. There is a Sleep Coach feature available that provides users with personalised insights to improve their sleep quality. For fitness enthusiasts, the fitness tracker comes with more than 100 workout modes. It has an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance (up to 5ATM).

The Galaxy Fit 3 price in India is set at Rs. 4,999. It is available for purchase via the Samsung website and other online resellers in Grey, Silver, and Pink Gold colour options.