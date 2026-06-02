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Xiaomi's HyperOS 3 Adds AirDrop Support on Select Models With Ability to Share Files With Apple Devices

AirDrop file-sharing support is expected to be available on more HyperOS 3-powered Xiaomi smartphones soon.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 2 June 2026 10:53 IST
Xiaomi's HyperOS 3 Adds AirDrop Support on Select Models With Ability to Share Files With Apple Devices

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Samsung added AirDrop-style file sharing to the Galaxy S26 series earlier this year

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Highlights
  • Xiaomi added AirDrop support to its phones via Quick Share
  • The latest update makes cross-platform sharing seamless
  • The video posted by Xiaomi shows Xiaomi 17T Pro with AirDrop support
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Google's Pixel 10 series debuted AirDrop compatibility via Android's Quick Share, and the feature is now expanding to more Android devices. Xiaomi is the latest Android brand to join the trend, as the company has announced that the new HyperOS 3 update will bring AirDrop compatibility through Quick Share. With this update, Xiaomi smartphone users can quickly share files with iPhone models using Apple's AirDrop technology. The recently launched Xiaomi 17T Pro is confirmed to support AirDrop transfers. Samsung and Oppo have already offered AirDrop support via Quick Share on their latest flagship smartphones.

AirDrop Support Comes to Xiaomi Phones

In an official X post on Monday, Xiaomi announced that it has added AirDrop support to its phones via Quick Share. The latest HyperOS 3 update build based on Android 16 enables Xiaomi devices to share photos and files with iPhone models, iPads and other devices via AirDrop.

The video posted by Xiaomi shows the Xiaomi 17T Pro with AirDrop transfer support, but the company has not yet shared when this will become available for older Xiaomi phones. The feature is likely to expand to more HyperOS 3 devices over time. In the video, a photo is transferred from a Xiaomi 17T Pro to an iPhone in just a few seconds using AirDrop.

The latest update makes cross-platform sharing seamless. Until last year, AirDrop was exclusive to Apple's ecosystem, and Android users relied on third-party apps for enabling file transfers with iPhones. Google debuted AirDrop compatibility through Android's Quick Share on the Pixel 10 series last year. The feature has since expanded to the Pixel 9 lineup.

Samsung added an AirDrop-style file sharing feature to the Galaxy S26 series earlier this year, through Quick Share. Oppo's Find X9 series is the company's first smartphones to support AirDrop-compatible transfers via Quick Share.

Xiaomi 17T Pro

Xiaomi 17T Pro

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.83-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 7000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1280x2772 pixels
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Further reading: Xiaomi 17T Pro, AirDrop, Quick Share, Apple
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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