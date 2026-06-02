Google's Pixel 10 series debuted AirDrop compatibility via Android's Quick Share, and the feature is now expanding to more Android devices. Xiaomi is the latest Android brand to join the trend, as the company has announced that the new HyperOS 3 update will bring AirDrop compatibility through Quick Share. With this update, Xiaomi smartphone users can quickly share files with iPhone models using Apple's AirDrop technology. The recently launched Xiaomi 17T Pro is confirmed to support AirDrop transfers. Samsung and Oppo have already offered AirDrop support via Quick Share on their latest flagship smartphones.

AirDrop Support Comes to Xiaomi Phones

In an official X post on Monday, Xiaomi announced that it has added AirDrop support to its phones via Quick Share. The latest HyperOS 3 update build based on Android 16 enables Xiaomi devices to share photos and files with iPhone models, iPads and other devices via AirDrop.

AirDrop is now available on Quick Share.

Fast, seamless sharing of photos and files to Apple devices.#AirDropSupport #XiaomiHyperOS3 #Xiaomi pic.twitter.com/vqJ0w0QUbp — Xiaomi HyperOS (@XiaomiHyperOS_) June 1, 2026

The video posted by Xiaomi shows the Xiaomi 17T Pro with AirDrop transfer support, but the company has not yet shared when this will become available for older Xiaomi phones. The feature is likely to expand to more HyperOS 3 devices over time. In the video, a photo is transferred from a Xiaomi 17T Pro to an iPhone in just a few seconds using AirDrop.

The latest update makes cross-platform sharing seamless. Until last year, AirDrop was exclusive to Apple's ecosystem, and Android users relied on third-party apps for enabling file transfers with iPhones. Google debuted AirDrop compatibility through Android's Quick Share on the Pixel 10 series last year. The feature has since expanded to the Pixel 9 lineup.

Samsung added an AirDrop-style file sharing feature to the Galaxy S26 series earlier this year, through Quick Share. Oppo's Find X9 series is the company's first smartphones to support AirDrop-compatible transfers via Quick Share.