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iPhone 18 Pro Leak Hints at Two Battery Variants With Slightly Different Capacities

Apple's next-generation A20 Pro chip is tipped to improve power efficiency.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 2 June 2026 10:59 IST
iPhone 18 Pro Leak Hints at Two Battery Variants With Slightly Different Capacities

iPhone 18 Pro is expected to succeed the iPhone 17 Pro

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Highlights
  • Physical SIM variants of the iPhone 18 Pro may feature a 4,056mAh battery
  • eSIM-only iPhone 18 Pro models could get a larger battery
  • Apple could absorb higher component costs to limit price hikes
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Apple may ship the iPhone 18 Pro with different battery capacities depending on the market, according to a new leak. The latest information suggests that models sold in regions that still use physical SIM cards could get a smaller battery than eSIM-only versions. The leak also points to several hardware upgrades, including Apple's expected A20 Pro chip built on a 2nm process and a new variable-aperture camera. Together, these changes could increase production costs, raising questions about whether Apple will adjust pricing or absorb some of the additional expense.

Apple's iPhone 18 Pro Could Sport a Bigger Battery in Some Markets

The new details come from a Weibo post by tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) and were later backed by another leaker known as Ice Universe (@UniverseIce). According to the leak, Apple is currently testing two battery configurations for the iPhone 18 Pro. The version designed for markets that continue to support physical SIM cards is said to feature a battery rated at around 4,056mAh, while the eSIM-only model could pack a larger 4,288mAh cell.

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The reported difference may become more relevant if Apple expands its eSIM-only strategy to more regions. Earlier reports have suggested that some European markets could switch to eSIM-only iPhone models with the iPhone 18 series. If that happens, buyers in those countries could receive the larger battery variant. Reports have also claimed that Apple may eventually phase out physical SIM support across its smartphone lineup, thereby removing any regional differences in battery capacity.

The iPhone 18 Pro is widely expected to debut Apple's A20 Pro processor, which previous reports say will use TSMC's 2nm process technology. The new chip is expected to deliver improved power efficiency, potentially helping battery life beyond what the capacity figures alone indicate.

The tipster also claims that the iPhone 18 Pro prototype features a variable-aperture 48-megapixel primary camera. Earlier leaks indicated that Apple is testing camera upgrades while retaining a triple 48-megapixel rear camera setup. Most of the changes are expected to focus on the main sensor.

The tipster further suggests that the larger battery, upgraded camera system, and next-generation chipset could increase the overall cost of the iPhone 18 Pro. That could create pressure for a price increase. However, earlier reports have indicated that Apple may choose to absorb some higher component costs, particularly in markets such as China, where competition from domestic smartphone brands is expected to be intense.

The battery split may not be limited to the standard Pro model. Previous claims suggested that the iPhone 18 Pro Max could feature a battery between 5,100mAh and 5,200mAh in eSIM-only variants, while versions with physical SIM support may include a battery closer to 5,000mAh.

For now, the iPhone 18 Pro is not expected to receive a major redesign. Reports suggest Apple is saving more significant design changes for a future anniversary iPhone planned for 2027. Since the current information is based on prototype hardware, the final specifications could still change before the phone enters mass production.

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Further reading: iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Battery, iPhone 18 Pro Features, iPhone 18 Pro Max, iPhone, Apple
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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