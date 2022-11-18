Technology News
Asus ROG Phone 6 Diablo Immortal Edition is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.

Written by Jasmin Jose, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 18 November 2022 16:39 IST
Photo Credit: Asus

The handset comes with Aura RGB logo along with the Diablo Immortal graphics

Highlights
  • Asus ROG Phone 6 Diablo Immortal Edition comes with Aura RGB logo
  • Buyers will have the option to customise the software
  • The Asus ROG Phone 6 launched in India in July

Asus ROG Phone 6 Diablo Immortal Edition has been launched by the Taiwanese company in association with Blizzard. The latest edition of the ROG Phone 6 will sport the Aura RGB logo with Diablo Immortal graphics. The rear panel of the smartphone will feature a Hellfire Red semi-matte design. Buyers can add and customise the software of the handset to add Diablo theme, icons, and sound effects. The special edition of the ROG Phone 6 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 and comes with 16GB LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB UFS 3.1 storage. The Asus ROG Phone 6 made its debut in India in July.

The Asus ROG Phone 6 Diablo Immortal Edition, a special edition of the Asus ROG Phone 6 has been launched. As mentioned earlier, the smartphone was created by Asus in partnership with Blizzard and features content and themes from Diablo Immortal. Pricing for the smartphone is yet to be announced by the company.

The special-edition smartphone is packed in a box resembling the Horadic Cube. The interior of the packaging comes with a legendary in-game item called the Worldstone shard. There's also a map of the Sanctuary world and the King Fahir light torch. All of these would be familiar to fans of the series.

According to the company, the Asus ROG Phone 6 Diablo Immortal Edition will also come with a limited-edition Shield Blessing Aero Case bumper and a Diablo emblem SIM ejector tool.

The handset comes with Aura RGB logo along with the Diablo Immortal graphics. Additionally, the Asus Diablo Immortal ROG Phone 6 will also sport the Diablo Immortal graphics and a Hellfire Red semi-matte design.

To recall, buyers will have the option to customise the software of the smartphone to add the Diablo theme as well as add animations, icons, and sound effects. The Asus Diablo Immortal ROG Phone 6 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 and features 16GB LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB UFS 3.1 storage.

The Asus ROG Phone 6 and the Asus ROG Phone 6 Pro were launched in India in July. The dual-SIM (Nano) smartphones run ROG UI, which is based on Android 12. Additionally, both the gaming smartphones feature a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,448 pixels) Samsung AMOLED display with 165Hz refresh rate, 720Hz touch sampling rate, 1ms response time, 23ms touch latency, HDR10+ support, and up to 1200 nits peak brightness.

The Asus ROG Phone 6 and the ROG Phone 6 Pro are equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, paired with Adreno 730 GPU. The vanilla model comes with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and the latter gets up to 18GB of LPDDR5 RAM.

Both phones feature triple rear cameras, comprising a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 main sensors, 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle cameras with 125 degrees of field of view, and 5-megapixel macro cameras. For selfies and video calls, the handsets feature 12-megapixel cameras, according to the company.

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.78-inch
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 13-megapixel + 5-megapixel
Battery Capacity 6,000mAh
Resolution 2,448x1,080 pixels
