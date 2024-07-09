Technology News
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • Laptops News
  • Asus Vivobook S 15 OLED Copilot+ Laptop With Snapdragon X Elite Chip Launched in India : Specifications, Price

Asus Vivobook S 15 OLED Copilot+ Laptop With Snapdragon X Elite Chip Launched in India : Specifications, Price

Asus Vivobook S 15 OLED also features a dedicated Copilot key for quick access to Microsoft’s AI chatbot.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 9 July 2024 15:58 IST
Asus Vivobook S 15 OLED Copilot+ Laptop With Snapdragon X Elite Chip Launched in India : Specifications, Price

Photo Credit: Asus India

Asus Vivobook S 15 OLED has a 1080p webcam with a privacy shutter

Highlights
  • Asus Vivobook S15 OLED is the company's first Copilot+ PC in India
  • The laptop is powered by a Snapdragon X Elite chipset with 16GB of RAM
  • It is available for purchase via Flipkart, Asus e-shop and retail outlets
Advertisement

Asus Vivobook S 15 OLED was launched in India on Tuesday as the company's first Copilot+ PC to be launched in India. Although the S 15 OLED was already part of Asus' lineup of laptops, the new iteration is the first device from the company with Microsoft's Copilot+ PC certification. It is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon X Elite chipset and offers support for artificial intelligence (AI) features that are coming to Windows 11 with an upcoming update. It follows the launch of the Asus Vivobook S15 Copilot+ PC which was introduced in global markets in June.

Asus Vivobook S15 OLED (2024, Copilot+) Price in India

Asus Vivobook S 15 OLED (S5507) price in India starts at Rs. 1,24,990. It can be purchased in a single Cool Silver colourway and a single 16GB RAM+1TB SSD storage configuration.

According to the company, the Vivobook S 15 OLED is available via Flipkart, Asus e-shop, Asus exclusive stores and Pegasus stores.

Asus Vivobook S 15 OLED (2024, Copilot+) Specifications

The Asus Vivobook S 15 OLED runs on Windows 11 Home and comes bundled with Microsoft Office Home & Student 2021. It sports a 15-inch 3K (2,880 x 1,620 pixels) OLED display with an 89 percent screen-to-body ratio, a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 600 nits peak brightness. It has a 1080p webcam with a privacy shutter and infrared (IR) capabilities, with Windows Hello login support.

Under the hood, the Asus Vivobook S 15 OLED is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite chipset with Qualcomm AI Engine, Adreno GPU and a Qualcomm Hexagon neural processing unit (NPU). The chipset is paired with 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and 1TB NVMe SSD storage.

The laptop features an aluminium lid, a backlit chiclet keyboard with numeric keys and 1-zone RGB. Being an AI PC, it also features a dedicated Copilot key. Additionally, it also comes with inbuilt speakers tuned by Harman Kardon and a microphone array.

Asus Vivobook S 15 OLED features a 3-cell 70Whr Li-ion battery that can be charged using the included 90W AC adapter. The laptop offers Bluetooth 5.4 and Wi-Fi 7 connectivity. It is equipped with two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, two USB 4.0 Type-C ports, an HDMI 2.1 port and a single 3.5mm headphone jack. It also gets a dedicated microSD card reader. The laptop measures 352.6x227x15.9mm and weighs 1.42kg.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Asus Vivobook S 15 OLED (2024, Copilot+) Laptop

Asus Vivobook S 15 OLED (2024, Copilot+) Laptop

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display size 15.60-inch
Display resolution 2880x1620 pixels
Touchscreen No
Processor Snapdragon X Elite
RAM 16GB
OS Windows 11
Hard disk No
SSD 1TB
Graphics Qualcomm Adreno GPU
Weight 1.42 kg
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Asus Vivobook S 15 OLED, Asus Vivobook S 15 OLED price in India, Asus Vivobook S 15 OLED specifications, Copilot PCs
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Gemini Live Feature With Ability to Operate on Locked Android Phones Spotted in Development
OnePlus Nord 4 Price in India, Renders Surface Online; 1.5K Display, Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 SoC Tipped

Related Stories

Asus Vivobook S 15 OLED Copilot+ Laptop With Snapdragon X Elite Chip Launched in India : Specifications, Price
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi 13 5G With 108-Megapixel Camera Launched in India at This Price
  2. Tecno Spark 20 Pro 5G Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  3. OnePlus Pad 2, Nord Buds 3 Pro, Watch 2R Renders, Specifications Tipped
  4. OnePlus Nord 4 Price, Renders, Specifications Revealed in New Leaks
  5. Asus Vivobook S 15 OLED Copilot+ Laptop Launched in India: Check Price
  6. Vivo Y28s, Vivo Y28e With Dimensity 6100+ 5G SoC Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Redmi Pad Pro Officially Teased to Launch in India Later This Month: Expected Specifications
  2. Indian Fintech Firms Calls Basel Committee's Crypto Rules Transparency-Driven, Progressive
  3. Indian Video Games Industry Seeks Distinction From Real Money Games, Sends Policy Suggestions to Centre
  4. Asus Vivobook S 15 OLED Copilot+ Laptop With Snapdragon X Elite Chip Launched in India : Specifications, Price
  5. Tecno Spark 20 Pro 5G With 108-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  6. Gemini Live Feature With Ability to Operate on Locked Android Phones Spotted in Development
  7. OnePlus Nord 4 Price in India, Renders Surface Online; 1.5K Display, Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 SoC Tipped
  8. iOS 18 Beta Developer Beta 3 Introduces Automatic Dark Icon Theming for Third-Party Apps
  9. Europe Issues 'Travel Rule' Guidelines for Crypto Firms Amid Push to Curb Money Laundering, Financial Crime
  10. Xiaomi Mix Flip Alleged NCC Listing Shows Live Images; Suggests Battery Details, Charging Speed
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »