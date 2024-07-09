Asus Vivobook S 15 OLED was launched in India on Tuesday as the company's first Copilot+ PC to be launched in India. Although the S 15 OLED was already part of Asus' lineup of laptops, the new iteration is the first device from the company with Microsoft's Copilot+ PC certification. It is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon X Elite chipset and offers support for artificial intelligence (AI) features that are coming to Windows 11 with an upcoming update. It follows the launch of the Asus Vivobook S15 Copilot+ PC which was introduced in global markets in June.

Asus Vivobook S15 OLED (2024, Copilot+) Price in India

Asus Vivobook S 15 OLED (S5507) price in India starts at Rs. 1,24,990. It can be purchased in a single Cool Silver colourway and a single 16GB RAM+1TB SSD storage configuration.

According to the company, the Vivobook S 15 OLED is available via Flipkart, Asus e-shop, Asus exclusive stores and Pegasus stores.

Asus Vivobook S 15 OLED (2024, Copilot+) Specifications

The Asus Vivobook S 15 OLED runs on Windows 11 Home and comes bundled with Microsoft Office Home & Student 2021. It sports a 15-inch 3K (2,880 x 1,620 pixels) OLED display with an 89 percent screen-to-body ratio, a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 600 nits peak brightness. It has a 1080p webcam with a privacy shutter and infrared (IR) capabilities, with Windows Hello login support.

Under the hood, the Asus Vivobook S 15 OLED is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite chipset with Qualcomm AI Engine, Adreno GPU and a Qualcomm Hexagon neural processing unit (NPU). The chipset is paired with 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and 1TB NVMe SSD storage.

The laptop features an aluminium lid, a backlit chiclet keyboard with numeric keys and 1-zone RGB. Being an AI PC, it also features a dedicated Copilot key. Additionally, it also comes with inbuilt speakers tuned by Harman Kardon and a microphone array.

Asus Vivobook S 15 OLED features a 3-cell 70Whr Li-ion battery that can be charged using the included 90W AC adapter. The laptop offers Bluetooth 5.4 and Wi-Fi 7 connectivity. It is equipped with two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, two USB 4.0 Type-C ports, an HDMI 2.1 port and a single 3.5mm headphone jack. It also gets a dedicated microSD card reader. The laptop measures 352.6x227x15.9mm and weighs 1.42kg.

