Technology News
English Edition

Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra Could Get Thinner Camera Module With Inkjet Printing

The inkjet process reportedly uses matte ink on the lens rib surfaces to reduce internal reflections, flare and ghosting.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 5 August 2026 15:34 IST
Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra Could Get Thinner Camera Module With Inkjet Printing

The process debuted on the Galaxy S26 Ultra (pictured)

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Matte ink could replace part of the lens film
  • Three rear camera modules may use the new process
  • The process aims to reduce flare and ghosting
Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra could use an inkjet printing process across all three of its rear camera modules, according to a new report from South Korea. The manufacturing technique is said to replace part of the conventional light-blocking film inside the lens assembly with matte ink, which could help make the camera module slimmer while giving engineers more design flexibility. Samsung reportedly introduced the process with the Galaxy S26 Ultra, and it could see wider use on next year's flagship model.

Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra Camera Leak Points to New Lens Manufacturing Process

According to a report by ZDNET Korea, Samsung Electronics and Samsung Electro-Mechanics are developing camera modules for the Galaxy S27 series with an inkjet printing process that will again be used on the Ultra variant. The publication claims the company intends to use the manufacturing technique across each of the Ultra model's rear camera modules after debuting it on the current generation flagship.

Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra Discussion
Explore More...

The manufacturing method reportedly uses matte ink on the rib surfaces of the lenses inside the camera module. The coating is intended to limit internal light reflections before they reach the image sensor, helping reduce flare and ghosting in captured images.

The report says the new technique will be used on one lens element within each of the three rear camera modules, while the remaining lens elements will continue to use the existing film-based approach. The affected components are identified as the L3 Tele, L3 Wide and L6 Wide lenses.

According to the report, the inkjet process helps reduce the thickness of the lens assembly while providing greater flexibility in camera module design.

The South Korean tech giant has not announced any camera specifications for the Galaxy S27 series. However, earlier leaks have suggested the Galaxy S27 Ultra could feature a triple rear camera setup comprising a 200-megapixel primary sensor, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 50-megapixel 5x periscope telephoto camera. The handset is also tipped to drop the dedicated 3x telephoto camera used on previous Ultra models.

The Ultra variant will likely remain the highest-volume model in Samsung's flagship lineup next year, with the standard Galaxy S27 expected to follow. The Pro and Plus models are reportedly forecast to account for a smaller portion of shipments.

The Samsung Galaxy S27 series is still several months away from launch, and Samsung has not confirmed any of the reported manufacturing changes or camera hardware. As with previous early supply chain reports, these details should be treated as unofficial until the company makes an official announcement.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra Camera, Galaxy S27 Ultra Features, Samsung Galaxy S27 Series, Samsung
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
EA Sports FC 27 Is Getting a New NBA 2K-Style Open World Mode Called 'The Grounds'
Exclusive: Samsung’s Next Galaxy AI Challenge: Less Typing, More Agents

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra Could Get Thinner Camera Module With Inkjet Printing
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. ColorOS 17 Based on Android 17 to Skip These OnePlus Smartphones
  2. Amazon Great Freedom Sale: This Is the OnePlus 15 Deal You Can't Miss
  3. Here's the First Look at Boltt's First Two Smartphones in India
  4. Lenovo Legion Y700 AI Design Revealed Ahead of China Launch
  5. Here's When the iQOO Z11 Will Launch in India: See Expected Specs
  6. Amazon Great Freedom Sale Deal Slashes iQOO 15 Price to Rs. 68,999
  7. CMF Clip Pro Open-Ear Earbuds Launched With LDAC, Up to 32.5 Hours Battery Life
  8. Realme 16x 5G India Launch Date Revealed; Key Specifications Teased
  9. Redmi K100 Pro Battery, Camera, Charging Specs Confirmed Ahead of Launch
  10. Apple Launches Employee Lottery for iPhone Event in September: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Amazon Great Freedom Sale: This Is the OnePlus 15 Deal You Can’t Miss
  2. Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra Could Get Thinner Camera Module With Inkjet Printing
  3. Boltt Ace 5G, Boltt Evo Monikers Confirmed as Firm Reveals Design, Colourways Ahead of India Launch
  4. EA Sports FC 27 Is Getting a New NBA 2K-Style Open World Mode Called 'The Grounds'
  5. Apple Launches Lottery for Retail Staff Ahead of September iPhone Launch Event: Report
  6. CMF Clip Pro Open-Ear Earbuds Launched With LDAC, Up to 32.5 Hours Battery Life: Price, Features
  7. Bitcoin Holds Above $64,000 as Lower Oil Prices Boost Crypto Sentiment
  8. Realme 16x 5G India Launch Date Announced; Teased to Feature MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, 7,000mAh Battery
  9. Airtel Discontinues Rs. 299 Prepaid Recharge Pack Nearly One Year After Price Hike
  10. Google Pixel Watch 5 Leak Suggests Price, Colourways and Features Ahead of Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »