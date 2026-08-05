Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra Could Get Thinner Camera Module With Inkjet Printing

Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra could use an inkjet printing process across all three of its rear camera modules, according to a new report from South Korea. The manufacturing technique is said to replace part of the conventional light-blocking film inside the lens assembly with matte ink, which could help make the camera module slimmer while giving engineers more design flexibility. Samsung reportedly introduced the process with the Galaxy S26 Ultra, and it could see wider use on next year's flagship model.

Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra Camera Leak Points to New Lens Manufacturing Process

According to a report by ZDNET Korea, Samsung Electronics and Samsung Electro-Mechanics are developing camera modules for the Galaxy S27 series with an inkjet printing process that will again be used on the Ultra variant. The publication claims the company intends to use the manufacturing technique across each of the Ultra model's rear camera modules after debuting it on the current generation flagship.

The manufacturing method reportedly uses matte ink on the rib surfaces of the lenses inside the camera module. The coating is intended to limit internal light reflections before they reach the image sensor, helping reduce flare and ghosting in captured images.

The report says the new technique will be used on one lens element within each of the three rear camera modules, while the remaining lens elements will continue to use the existing film-based approach. The affected components are identified as the L3 Tele, L3 Wide and L6 Wide lenses.

According to the report, the inkjet process helps reduce the thickness of the lens assembly while providing greater flexibility in camera module design.

The South Korean tech giant has not announced any camera specifications for the Galaxy S27 series. However, earlier leaks have suggested the Galaxy S27 Ultra could feature a triple rear camera setup comprising a 200-megapixel primary sensor, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 50-megapixel 5x periscope telephoto camera. The handset is also tipped to drop the dedicated 3x telephoto camera used on previous Ultra models.

The Ultra variant will likely remain the highest-volume model in Samsung's flagship lineup next year, with the standard Galaxy S27 expected to follow. The Pro and Plus models are reportedly forecast to account for a smaller portion of shipments.

The Samsung Galaxy S27 series is still several months away from launch, and Samsung has not confirmed any of the reported manufacturing changes or camera hardware. As with previous early supply chain reports, these details should be treated as unofficial until the company makes an official announcement.