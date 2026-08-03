Boltt will launch its first smartphone in India later this year, marking Fire-Boltt's entry into the country's smartphone market. Earlier leaks had already revealed the handset's possible branding and some of its key specifications, while the company had confirmed plans to introduce smartphones under the new Boltt brand. Ahead of the launch, a Flipkart microsite has now confirmed the launch date and shared the first official look at the smartphone, along with a few details about its software experience and design.

Boltt Smartphone India Debut Confirmed for August 25

A Flipkart microsite shows that the first Boltt smartphone will be unveiled on August 25 at 12 pm IST. The listing also claims that the handset will offer a clean software experience focused on smooth day-to-day operation with minimal distractions.

The promotional page gives an early look at the Boltt phone's front design. The display features a centrally positioned hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera, while the lower bezel appears noticeably thicker than the other sides. The right edge houses the power button and volume keys on what appears to be a flat-frame design finished in brown.

The company has not disclosed the smartphone's specifications or price yet. Previous reports have also indicated that Fire-Boltt could initially focus on smartphones priced below Rs. 20,000. If that proves accurate, the company would enter a segment already occupied by brands including HMD, Lava, Samsung, OnePlus, Oppo and Vivo.

Fire-Boltt previously announced that its smartphone lineup will comprise the Evo and Ace series, with both 4G and 5G models planned for the Indian market. The company also says the phones will be manufactured in India.

Earlier reports suggested that the first handset could arrive as the Boltt Evo 4G. The smartphone had also surfaced on Geekbench. The benchmark listing pointed to a Unisoc T7250 chip paired with 4GB of RAM and Android 16. The tested unit recorded 440 points in Geekbench's single-core benchmark and 1,470 points in the multi-core test.

The Unisoc T7250 is an entry-level chipset built on a 12nm process. It combines two CPU cores clocked at 1.82GHz with six efficiency cores running at 1.61GHz. The processor is also used in smartphones such as the Realme P4x, Oppo A6c, Poco C81 Pro and Itel's Zeno 200.

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