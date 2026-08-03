Technology News
English Edition

Boltt Smartphone India Launch Date Announced; Flipkart Microsite Goes Live

The handset is claimed to offer a clean software experience.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 3 August 2026 19:28 IST
Boltt Smartphone India Launch Date Announced; Flipkart Microsite Goes Live

Photo Credit: Boltt

The teaser shows the Boltt phone's front design

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Boltt smartphone will launch in India on August 25
  • Geekbench listed the phone with Android 16
  • The phone could feature the Unisoc T7250 chipset
Advertisement

Boltt will launch its first smartphone in India later this year, marking Fire-Boltt's entry into the country's smartphone market. Earlier leaks had already revealed the handset's possible branding and some of its key specifications, while the company had confirmed plans to introduce smartphones under the new Boltt brand. Ahead of the launch, a Flipkart microsite has now confirmed the launch date and shared the first official look at the smartphone, along with a few details about its software experience and design.

Boltt Smartphone India Debut Confirmed for August 25

A Flipkart microsite shows that the first Boltt smartphone will be unveiled on August 25 at 12 pm IST. The listing also claims that the handset will offer a clean software experience focused on smooth day-to-day operation with minimal distractions.

VoltBoltt Discussion
Explore More...

The promotional page gives an early look at the Boltt phone's front design. The display features a centrally positioned hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera, while the lower bezel appears noticeably thicker than the other sides. The right edge houses the power button and volume keys on what appears to be a flat-frame design finished in brown.

The company has not disclosed the smartphone's specifications or price yet. Previous reports have also indicated that Fire-Boltt could initially focus on smartphones priced below Rs. 20,000. If that proves accurate, the company would enter a segment already occupied by brands including HMD, Lava, Samsung, OnePlus, Oppo and Vivo.

Fire-Boltt previously announced that its smartphone lineup will comprise the Evo and Ace series, with both 4G and 5G models planned for the Indian market. The company also says the phones will be manufactured in India.

Earlier reports suggested that the first handset could arrive as the Boltt Evo 4G. The smartphone had also surfaced on Geekbench. The benchmark listing pointed to a Unisoc T7250 chip paired with 4GB of RAM and Android 16. The tested unit recorded 440 points in Geekbench's single-core benchmark and 1,470 points in the multi-core test.

The Unisoc T7250 is an entry-level chipset built on a 12nm process. It combines two CPU cores clocked at 1.82GHz with six efficiency cores running at 1.61GHz. The processor is also used in smartphones such as the Realme P4x, Oppo A6c, Poco C81 Pro and Itel's Zeno 200.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Boltt, Boltt smartphone, Fire-Boltt, Boltt Evo 4G
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
OnePlus Independence Day Sale 2026 Announced: Discounts on OnePlus 15, OnePlus 15R, Nord CE 6, More

Related Stories

Boltt Smartphone India Launch Date Announced; Flipkart Microsite Goes Live
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iQOO Neo 11S Specifications Leaked Online Ahead of Launch
  2. Skullcandy Aviator 900 ANC Debuts at This Price Tag
  3. Amazon Great Freedom Sale Projector Deals Teased
  4. Poco M8 Power Will Launch in India With This Rear Camera Setup
  5. JioTag 2 Launched in India With Google Find Hub and Apple Find My Support
  6. OnePlus Independence Day Sale Brings Offers on OnePlus 15, Nord Series, More
  7. Vivo S2 Key Specifications Teased Ahead of August 6 India Launch
  8. iQOO Z11 to Debut in India With a Different Design Than the Chinese Model
  9. Samsung Galaxy F70 Pro 5G Debuts in India With These Features
  10. Amazon Great Freedom Sale: Top Deals on Smartphones Revealed
#Latest Stories
  1. Boltt Smartphone India Launch Date Announced; Flipkart Microsite Goes Live
  2. OnePlus Independence Day Sale 2026 Announced: Discounts on OnePlus 15, OnePlus 15R, Nord CE 6, More
  3. Oppo F35 Series India Launch Tipped for Early September; Find X9s Pro Could Follow
  4. Binance Announces Delisting of Six Tokens, Sets August 7 Futures Deadline
  5. Skullcandy Aviator 900 ANC Launched in India With Up to 60 Hours of Battery Life
  6. Dragon's Dogma 2 Is Getting a 60 FPS Update on Consoles and a Hard Mode Ahead of Dark Arisen Expansion
  7. ZeroStack Faces Survival Challenge After Posting $82.5 Million Loss
  8. Sony Bravia 9 II 115-inch True RGB TV Launched in India With Backlight Master Drive Pro Tech: Price, Specifications
  9. iQOO Neo 11S Leak Hints at Bigger Battery, Custom Dimensity 9500 SoC
  10. Oppo Find X10 Ultra Leak Hints at 200-Megapixel Camera Upgrade, Premium Price Tag
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »