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Redmi K100 Pro Confirmed to Feature Custom Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 V Series Chip; Design Revealed

Redmi K100 Pro will be launched in China this month, alongside the Redmi K100 Pro Max.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 4 August 2026 16:24 IST
Redmi K100 Pro Confirmed to Feature Custom Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 V Series Chip; Design Revealed

Photo Credit: Weibo/ Redmi

Redmi K100 Pro will be offered in at least two colourways

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Highlights
  • Redmi K100 Pro will feature a triple rear camera unit
  • Redmi K100 Pro will be offered in at least a green colourway
  • Redmi K100 Pro will feature a Sound by Bose speaker unit
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Redmi K100 Pro series is set to make its debut as the successor to last year's K90 lineup. The company has confirmed it will initially launch two models: the Redmi K100 Pro and Redmi K100 Pro Max. Leading up to their unveiling, the Xiaomi sub-brand has been teasing various details about the two models. Recently, a Redmi Product Manager confirmed the presence of the flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite series chipset on the Redmi K100 Pro Max. Now, the company has confirmed that the Redmi K100 Pro will also be equipped with a Snapdragon chipset. However, it will feature a custom version of the flagship SoC.

Redmi K100 Pro Specifications, Features Teased

In a post on Weibo, the Xiaomi sub-brand confirmed that the Redmi K100 Pro will be launched this month in China with a custom octa-core “Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 V series” chipset, with the model number SM8850-1-AB. During Redmi's internal testing, the smartphone managed to score a combined score of more than 40,95,000 points on the AnTuTu V11 benchmarking platform. The company will also equip the handset with a dedicated AI gaming graphics chip, too.

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Further, the smartphone maker has confirmed that the Redmi K100 Pro will boast a “Raging Engine” (translated from Chinese), which is claimed to enhance the phone's performance. For thermal management, the upcoming Redmi K100 series handset will be equipped with a 3D circulating cold pump cooling system, which will help the phone avoid overheating and throttling during resource-intensive tasks like gaming.

Apart from this, the company has revealed that the Redmi K100 Pro will sport a 6.59-inch display, which will deliver an “enhanced 4K experience” and up to an 185Hz refresh rate. Moreover, the smartphone is currently available for pre-order in China via the Xiaomi online store. The Redmi K100 Pro will be offered in at least a “Firefly” (translated from Chinese) colourway, which has a green finish, along with a white colour option.

In terms of the design, the Redmi K100 Pro is shown to feature a flat rear panel, with the rectangular rear camera module placed at the top. It will feature a triple camera unit, along with an LED flash. The camera island is also shown to feature the Sound by Bose branding. A power button and volume controls will be placed on the right side of the phone. The Redmi K100 and Redmi K100 Pro Max are confirmed to launch in China on August 11.

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Further reading: Redmi K100 Pro, Redmi, Redmi K100 Pro Specifications, Redmi K100 Pro Max
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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