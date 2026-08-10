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Boltt Ace 5G and Evo Camera Details Revealed Ahead of August 25 India Launch

Google Gemini will power several AI features on the upcoming Boltt Ace 5G and Evo smartphones.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 10 August 2026 16:47 IST
Boltt Ace 5G and Evo Camera Details Revealed Ahead of August 25 India Launch

Photo Credit: Boltt

Boltt Ace 5G (left) Boltt Evo 4G (right) will feature different camera setups

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Highlights
  • Boltt Ace 5G gets a 64-megapixel main camera
  • The Boltt Evo features a 50-megapixel main camera
  • Both phones include 8-megapixel selfie cameras
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Boltt is set to launch its first smartphones in India on August 25, with the Ace 5G and Evo bringing high-resolution cameras and Google AI features to the lineup. The company has now detailed the camera capabilities and software tools that will be available on both handsets ahead of their debut. The Ace 5G will sit above the Evo in the range, while both models will offer AI-based photography features and Gemini-powered tools. Boltt has already confirmed their designs, colours, sales platform and launch timing.

Boltt Ace 5G, Evo Camera Features and Google AI Details Revealed

Boltt has detailed the camera and AI features of the upcoming Ace 5G and Evo. The Boltt Ace 5G will feature a 64-megapixel main rear camera, while the Boltt Evo will get a 50-megapixel main camera. Both smartphones will have an 8-megapixel front camera with Real Tone support. The Ace 5G's main camera will also have an f/1.8 aperture.

The company says both the Boltt Ace 5G and Evo phones will use Google AI imaging features to improve photography. These include Face Unblur for clearer selfies, with the company stating that the feature is designed to produce natural-looking results across different skin tones. The phones will also offer AI-powered Night Mode and scene optimisation for different shooting conditions.

The Boltt Ace 5G and Evo handsets will also support AI Portraits with hardware-level AI bokeh and depth mapping. The company has also highlighted AI selfie enhancement and other image-processing tools aimed at improving portrait and selfie shots.

Google Gemini will power several AI features on the upcoming Boltt Ace 5G and Evo smartphones. Users will be able to use Circle to Search and Google Lens to identify objects, translate text, search for products and find information about items shown on the screen. These features will allow users to access relevant information without leaving the app they are using.

The Boltt Ace 5G and Evo have already been shown with different rear camera designs. The Ace 5G has a rectangular camera module with three rear cameras and an LED flash, while the Evo uses a square-shaped module with two rear cameras and an LED flash. Both phones have flat displays with centred hole-punch cutouts for the front cameras.

The Ace 5G will come in red and measure 9.49mm in thickness, while the Evo will be offered in a light blue shade. Both phones have flat frames with the controls on the right. The Ace 5G will be the higher-end model, while the Evo will sit below it. The handsets will launch in India on August 25 at 12pm IST and go on sale through Flipkart.

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Further reading: Boltt Ace 5G, Boltt Evo 4G, Boltt Ace 5G India Launch, Boltt Evo 4G India Launch, Boltt Ace 5G Design, Boltt Evo 4G Design, Boltt Ace 5G Features, Boltt Evo 4G Features, Boltt Smartphones, Boltt
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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Boltt Ace 5G and Evo Camera Details Revealed Ahead of August 25 India Launch
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