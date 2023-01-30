Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • China's Smartphone Sales Plunged to Lowest in a Decade in 2022, Vivo Top Selling Brand: Report

China's Smartphone Sales Plunged to Lowest in a Decade in 2022, Vivo Top-Selling Brand: Report

The total number of devices shipped was 286 million, down from 329 million in 2021.

By Reuters | Updated: 30 January 2023 11:29 IST
China's Smartphone Sales Plunged to Lowest in a Decade in 2022, Vivo Top-Selling Brand: Report

Photo Credit: Pixabay

Strict COVID-19 controls weighed heavily on the Chinese economy in 2022

Highlights
  • 2022 saw China's lowest smartphone sales volume since 2013
  • Vivo had a market share of 18.6 percent
  • Apple's overall sales in China fell 4.4 percent year-on-year

China's smartphone sales endured a record fall in 2022, tumbling 13 percent to their lowest level in a decade as COVID controls and a slowing economy sapped consumer appetite, data from third-party research firms showed.

The total number of devices shipped was 286 million, down from 329 million in 2021. It was the lowest sales volume since 2013 and the first time since then that annual sales have dropped below 300 million, IDC said in a report.

Strict COVID-19 controls weighed heavily on the Chinese economy last year but Beijing started dismantling the restrictions in December, boosting consumption.

"The strict pandemic control policy has resulted in historically high household savings as consumer spending became conservative," said Lucas Zhong, who tracks China's smartphone sector for research firm Canalys.

Android handset maker Vivo was the top-selling brand in 2022, with a market share of 18.6 percent, according to IDC. Its total shipments fell 25.1 percent year-on-year.

Huawei Technologies spin-off Honor ranked as the second best-selling brand, with shipments growing more than 34 percent, albeit from a low base.

Apple was the third best-selling phone brand in 2022, tied with Oppo, moving up from fourth place in the previous year.

Apple's overall sales fell 4.4 percent year-on-year, according to IDC, while all other rivals excluding Honor saw sales fall in the double digits.

Overall, the plunge in smartphone sales in China reflected the sector's performance globally. In 2022, global smartphone shipments hit 1.2 billion, the lowest since 2013 and a year-on-year fall of more than 11 percent, according to IDC.

A separate report from Canalys published on Monday said that in the fourth quarter of 2022, Apple sold 16.4 million devices, down 24 percent year-on-year. This compared to a 37.3 percent shipments slump from Xiaomi and Honor's 14.1 percent fall during the same quarter.

That marks the first time Apple shipments dropped year-on-year in China since early 2020, when the first wave of COVID-19 swept the country. The fall was caused by an earlier release of the latest iPhone series as well as by worker unrest at its major manufacturer Foxconn's plant in the city of Zhengzhou that impacted its supply chain, Canalys said.

Still, Apple remained the top-selling phone maker in China in the quarter, hitting record-high market share, Canalys added.

Should you pick Vivo over Galaxy S22 and OnePlus 10 Pro? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: China, Smartphones, Smartphone Sales, Vivo, Apple, iPhone, Oppo
Oppo Reno 8T 5G India Launch Date Set for February 3, Design Teased
Featured video of the day
iQoo 11 vs OnePlus 10T: The Battle of the Snapdragon Powerhouses

Related Stories

China's Smartphone Sales Plunged to Lowest in a Decade in 2022, Vivo Top-Selling Brand: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 11R Design Leaked Ahead of India Launch: See Here
  2. These Earbuds Will Be Sold at Rs. 26 as Part of Republic Day Offer
  3. Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Pro X Review: Portable Powerhouse
  4. Bitcoin Is About to Have Its Best January in a Decade
  5. Oppo Reno 8T 5G India Launch Set for This Date: All Details
  6. OnePlus Pad to Launch Alongside OnePlus 11 Series at Cloud 11 Event
  7. Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Series Design Renders, Key Specifications Surface: Report
  8. Oppo Reno 8T Price, Specifications Leaked Ahead of February 8 Launch
  9. Why Are Meta, Amazon, Microsoft, and Google Laying Off Employees?
  10. OnePlus 11R 5G Colour Options, RAM, Storage Leaked Ahead of Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Supplier Reportedly Making AirPods Components in India for Export to China, Vietnam
  2. Realme GT Neo 5 Launch Date Revealed via Poster, Will Feature 240W Fast Charging: Details
  3. OnePlus 11R Design Leaked Ahead of February 7 India Launch: Report
  4. China's Smartphone Sales Plunged to Lowest in a Decade in 2022, Vivo Top-Selling Brand: Report
  5. Oppo Reno 8T 5G India Launch Date Set for February 3, Design Teased
  6. The Last of Us TV Series Renewed for Second Season at HBO
  7. ‘Michael Jordan of Fundraising’: Elon Musk Emerges a Money Maverick in Tesla Tweet Trial
  8. Bitcoin Climbs 40 Percent in January as Crypto Market Jumps by $280 Billion
  9. Chinese Internet Giant Baidu Planning to Launch AI Chatbot Similar to OpenAI’s ChatGPT in March
  10. Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Series Design Renders, Key Specifications Surface Ahead of Launch: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.