Realme GT 6 is confirmed to sport a metal middle-frame.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 1 July 2024 19:00 IST
Photo Credit: Realme

Realme GT 6 (pictured) was launched in India in June this year

  • Realme GT 6 China variant is likely to be different from the Indian one
  • The handset is expected to feature a 50-megapixel main camera
  • The Realme GT 6 China variant is teased to feature a large battery
Realme GT 6 will launch in China in July. A variant of the phone was launched in India and select global markets in June with Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC, a 5,500mAh battery with 120W SuperVOOC charging support, and a 50-megapixel triple rear camera unit. The Chinese variant of the handset is expected to be slightly different from the Indian version. A series of promotional posters and an alleged online listing have suggested some key features of the upcoming phone.

Realme GT 6 China launch, design

The Realme GT 6 is confirmed to launch in China in July. The company is yet to announce the exact date but an official microsite of the handset confirms that it is open for pre-orders in China.

Realme GT 6 China variant's front panel design was previously revealed. It appears with a flat screen with very slim bezels and a centred hole-punch slot to house the front camera. The handset is confirmed to get a metal middle frame.

The phone is reportedly also listed on the JD.com website which suggests that the handset is likely to launch on July 11. 

Realme GT 6 features 

The reported online listing of the Realme GT 6 suggests that the phone in China will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. The Chinese version of the handset is also likely to sport a 1.5K 8T LTPO BOE flat display with 6,000nits of peak brightness level and ultra-narrow bezels. It is also said to have a 50-megapixel main camera.

A promotional poster on Weibo confirmed that the Realme GT 6 will be backed by a thin and large battery with support for 100W wired fast charging.

Realme GT 6 India variant specifications, price

In India, the Realme GT 6 launched came with a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC, a 5,500mAh battery with 120W SuperVOOC charging support alongside a 50-megapixel triple rear camera unit, and a 32-megapixel selfie shooter. It gets a 6.78-inch 120Hz full-HD+ 8T LTPO AMOLED screen and ships with Android 14-based Realme UI 5.

The price of the Realme GT 6 in India starts at Rs. 40,999 for the base 8GB + 256GB option. 

Oppo Reno 12 5G Series India Launch Tipped for July 12; RAM, Storage Options Leaked
iPhone 16, Google Pixel 9 May Get Displays with Better Brightness Supplied by Samsung: Report

