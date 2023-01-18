Technology News

Apple Led Smartphone Shipments in Q4 2022, Samsung Top Earner in 2022: Canalys

Samsung emerged as the largest vendor for the full year with 22 percent market share.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 18 January 2023 16:40 IST
Apple Led Smartphone Shipments in Q4 2022, Samsung Top Earner in 2022: Canalys

Photo Credit: Apple

Apple's share grew by 2 percent compared to Q4 2021

Highlights
  • Apple was in second place in global smartphone sales last year
  • Samsung secured the top rank in worldwide smartphone sales in 2022
  • Xiaomi had a 13 percent market share in Q4 2022

Global smartphone shipments dropped 17 percent year-on-year (YoY) for the October-December period (Q4) in 2022, shows a new report by market research firm Canalys. Smartphone sales worldwide marked a decline of 11 percent in 2022 on account of difficult macroeconomic environment. Following past trends, Apple secured top spot in the fourth quarter and registered the highest quarterly market share ever at 25 percent on the strength of robust demand for the iPhone 14 series. Samsung came in second place, followed by Chinese smartphone brands Xiaomi, Oppo, and Vivo rounding up the top five spots. Samsung had the major share of worldwide smartphone shipments in the entire of 2022.

Analyst firm Canalys reported on Tuesday that global smartphone shipments dropped 17 percent YoY in the fourth quarter of last year. In the whole year, shipments declined by 11 percent to less than 1.2 billion due to difficult macroeconomic environment throughout 2022.

With the launch of the iPhone 14 series in September, Apple emerged as the largest contributor to worldwide smartphone shipments in the fourth quarter of 2022. Despite shrinking demand and manufacturing issues in Zhengzhou, the Cupertino-based company grew its market share to 25 percent from 20 percent in Q4, 2021.

Samsung captured the second spot with 20 percent market share, but emerged as the largest vendor for the full year with 22 percent market share, up from 19 percent a year ago. Apple, though, came in second place with 19 percent market share.

Canalys's report shows that Chinese smartphone makers in the top-five list were not able to grow their market in Q4. Xiaomi retained its third position with an 11 percent market share in the fourth quarter, down from 13 percent last year. It saw dips in its shares largely due to challenges in India. Like Samsung, Oppo also registered a one percent growth compared to Q4 of 2021 and came fourth with a 10 percent market share, up from nine percent in the same quarter of last year. While Vivo maintained the fifth position with an eight percent market share.

In the whole year, Xiaomi got 13 percent market share, while Oppo and Vivo received nine percent market share.

“Smartphone vendors have struggled in a difficult macroeconomic environment throughout 2022. Q4 marks the worst annual and Q4 performance in a decade,” said Canalys Research Analyst Runar Bjørhovde. He opined that compared to Q4 2021, the market's performance in Q4 2022 saw surging demand and easing supply issues. The holiday sales season helped reduce inventory levels driven by improved promotional incentives.

The research company predicts that smartphone vendors will approach 2023 cautiously by prioritising profitability, cost-cutting, and protecting market share. Canalys forecasts flat to marginal growth for the smartphone market this year. “Though inflationary pressures will gradually ease, the effects of interest rate hikes, economic slowdowns and an increasingly struggling labour market will limit the market's potential,” said Canalys Research Analyst Le Xuan Chiew.

Is 2023 the year when you should finally buy a foldable phone? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Smartphone Shipments, Global Smartphone Shipments, Smartphone Shipments 2022, Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi, Vivo, Oppo, Smartphone Market, Canalys
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2023: Best Laptop Deals Under Rs. 40,000
Bank of International Settlements Proposes Three Crypto Rules for Immediate Consideration: All Details
Featured video of the day
iQoo 11: The All-Rounder

Related Stories

Apple Led Smartphone Shipments in Q4 2022, Samsung Top Earner in 2022: Canalys
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Asus Zenfone 8, Zenfone 8 Flip Android 13 Update Rolling Out in India
  2. Microsoft Will Reportedly Lay Off Thousands of Employees Today
  3. Motorola Edge 40 Pro Price Details Leaked, Could Come in Two Colours
  4. iQoo Neo 7 Will Launch in India on This Date
  5. Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G First Impressions
  6. Google Reportedly Working on AirTag-Like ‘Grogu’ Smart Tracker
  7. Moto G53 5G, Moto G73 5G Design, Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch
  8. Nokia T21 Tablet With 10.36-Inch 2K Display Debuts in India, See Price
  9. MacBook Pro, Mac mini Refreshed With Apple M2, M2 Pro, M2 Max CPUs
  10. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Best Smartphone Deals Under Rs. 15,000
#Latest Stories
  1. Huawei Mate X3 Foldable Phone With Satellite Connectivity Could Launch Before P60 Series: Report
  2. Bank of International Settlements Proposes Three Crypto Rules for Immediate Consideration: All Details
  3. Apple Led Smartphone Shipments in Q4 2022, Samsung Top Earner in 2022: Canalys
  4. iQoo Neo 7 5G With 120W FlashCharge, 3D Cooling Spotted on Geekbench Ahead of India Launch: Report
  5. Asus Zenfone, Zenfone 8 Flip Android 13 Update Rolling Out to Users: How to Download
  6. Oppo Find N2 Flip’s Global Model Shows Up on Geekbench, Reveals Key Specifications: Report
  7. ‘I Don't Think We've Seen the Limits of It’: Ex-RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan Gives Nod to Crypto Technology
  8. Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Specifications, Price Details Leak Ahead of Launch: Reports
  9. Redmi Note 12 4G Indian and Global Variant Spotted on IMEI Database, May Launch Soon: Report
  10. Meta Oversight Board Says Company Needs to Change Adult Nudity Policy to Be More Inclusive
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.