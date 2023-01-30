Technology News

Oppo Reno 8T 5G is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 695 SoC.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 30 January 2023 11:14 IST
Photo Credit: Twitter/ @passionategeekz

Oppo Reno 8T 5G is expected to sport a 108-megapixel dual rear camera unit

Highlights
  • Oppo Reno 8 and Oppo Reno 8 Pro were launched in India in July last year
  • It is tipped to offer 67W fast charging support
  • Oppo Reno 8T 5G could run on Android 13-based ColorOS 13

Oppo Reno 8T 5G is all set to hit the Indian market on February 3, the China-based company confirmed on Sunday. The new handset will be unveiled as the third model in the Oppo Reno 8 series, which currently includes the vanilla Oppo Reno 8 and Oppo Reno 8 Pro. The Oppo Reno 8T 5G is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 695 SoC. It could pack a dual rear camera unit headlined by a 108-megapixel main sensor. It might also pack a 4,800mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging.

The new Oppo Reno 8T 5G will be launched in India on February 3, the company announced through its Twitter account. It is also confirmed to go official in the Philippines on February 8. However, the price details of the upcoming device in the country are not known at this moment.

Oppo Reno 8T 5G price in India (expected)

A recent leak suggested that Oppo Reno 8T 5G could be priced between Rs. 30,000 and Rs. 32,000 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. It could be priced at PHP 18,999 (roughly Rs. 28,500) in the Philippines market.

Its price is also expected to be similar to that of the Oppo Reno 8 and Oppo Reno 8 Pro. The price of the Pro model starts at Rs. 45,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant, while the Oppo Reno 8 price in India starts at Rs. 29,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.

Oppo Reno 8T 5G specifications (expected)

The Oppo Reno 8T 5G is expected to run on Android 13-based ColorOS 13 and feature a 6.7-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It could be powered by a Snapdragon 695 SoC, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage. Oppo is expected to pack a dual rear camera setup on the upcoming device, led by a 108-megapixel main camera. Past leaks have suggested a 16-megapixel selfie sensor as well. It could be backed by a 4,800mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging.

Why is Oppo making strange choices with its flagship Reno series? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 108-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 2400x1080 pixels
  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good performance
  • Excellent battery life
  • Bundled 80W fast charger
  • Bad
  • Main camera lacks OIS
  • Preinstalled bloatware
Read detailed Oppo Reno 8 review
Display 6.43-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 1300
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 2400x1080 pixels
  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Slim and elegant design, IP52 rating
  • Crisp, 120Hz AMOLED display
  • Clear stereo speakers
  • 80W fast charging
  • Good for gaming
  • Good software performance
  • Bad
  • No wireless charging
  • Lots of preinstalled bloatware, third-party apps
Read detailed Oppo Reno 8 Pro review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 8100 5G
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 2412x1080 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Oppo Reno 8T 5G, Oppo Reno 8T 5G Price in India, Oppo Reno 8T 5G Specifications, Oppo Reno 8T, Oppo Reno 8 Series, Oppo Reno 8, Oppo Reno 8 Pro
The Last of Us TV Series Renewed for Second Season at HBO
China's Smartphone Sales Plunged to Lowest in a Decade in 2022, Vivo Top-Selling Brand: Report
Featured video of the day
Canon EOS R6 Mk II: Game Changer or Overkill?

