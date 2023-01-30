Oppo Reno 8T 5G is all set to hit the Indian market on February 3, the China-based company confirmed on Sunday. The new handset will be unveiled as the third model in the Oppo Reno 8 series, which currently includes the vanilla Oppo Reno 8 and Oppo Reno 8 Pro. The Oppo Reno 8T 5G is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 695 SoC. It could pack a dual rear camera unit headlined by a 108-megapixel main sensor. It might also pack a 4,800mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging.

The new Oppo Reno 8T 5G will be launched in India on February 3, the company announced through its Twitter account. It is also confirmed to go official in the Philippines on February 8. However, the price details of the upcoming device in the country are not known at this moment.

Just in case you've missed it, #RanbirKapoor hands a fan an upgrade of a lifetime with the new #OPPOReno8T 😉🔥



The new OPPO RENO 8T strikes the perfect balance between immersive visuals & a relaxed grip for an all-round premium experience ⚡️



Releasing Feb 3rd.#AStepAbove pic.twitter.com/8PBUZpZgrt — OPPO India (@OPPOIndia) January 29, 2023

Oppo Reno 8T 5G price in India (expected)

A recent leak suggested that Oppo Reno 8T 5G could be priced between Rs. 30,000 and Rs. 32,000 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. It could be priced at PHP 18,999 (roughly Rs. 28,500) in the Philippines market.

Its price is also expected to be similar to that of the Oppo Reno 8 and Oppo Reno 8 Pro. The price of the Pro model starts at Rs. 45,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant, while the Oppo Reno 8 price in India starts at Rs. 29,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.

Oppo Reno 8T 5G specifications (expected)

The Oppo Reno 8T 5G is expected to run on Android 13-based ColorOS 13 and feature a 6.7-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It could be powered by a Snapdragon 695 SoC, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage. Oppo is expected to pack a dual rear camera setup on the upcoming device, led by a 108-megapixel main camera. Past leaks have suggested a 16-megapixel selfie sensor as well. It could be backed by a 4,800mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging.

