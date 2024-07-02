Realme GT 6 is set to be unveiled in China later this month. The company has previously revealed the front panel design of the upcoming handset and teased some of its key features. Now Realme has announced the launch date of the phone and teased the design of the rear camera module in the poster. The Realme GT 6 model that is set to launch in China will feature a different design compared to the Indian version that arrived in India last month — the latter was unveiled a rebranded version of the GT Neo 6 model in China.

Realme GT 6 China launch date

The Realme GT 6 will launch in China on July 9 at 2pm (11:30am IST), the company confirmed in a Weibo post. A banner on a microsite for the phone has also confirmed these details. The promotional images used in the announcement tease the design of the rear camera module on the Realme GT 6.

Realme GT 6 China variant promotional banner

Photo Credit: Realme

The three rear cameras on the Chinese variant of the Realme GT 6 appear to be located within a slightly raised, rectangular module with rounded edges. The sensors are encased in a protective layer, unlike the individual, uncased camera units on its Indian counterpart. The volume rocker and the power button are also seen on the right edge of the phone.

Realme GT 6 features (Chinese variant)

The Chinese variant of the Realme GT 6 has previously been reported to sport a 1.5K 8T LTPO BOE flat display with 6,000nits of peak brightness level and a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. The handset is also said to sport a 50-megapixel main camera and a thin and large battery with support for 100W fast charging. It is confirmed to feature a metal middle frame.

Realme GT 6 specifications, price (Indian variant)

The Realme GT 6 launched in India with a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC, a 6.78-inch 120Hz full-HD+ 8T LTPO AMOLED screen and a 5,500mAh battery with 120W SuperVOOC charging support. For optics, the handset carries a 50-megapixel triple rear camera system and a 32-megapixel sensor in the front.

The Indian variant of the Realme GT 6 starts at Rs. 40,999 for the base 8GB + 256GB option, while the 12GB + 256GB and 16GB + 512GB variants are priced at Rs. 42,999 and Rs. 44,999, respectively. They are offered in Fluid Sliver and Razor Green colour options.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.