Realme GT 6 Launch Date Set for July 9; Rear Camera Module Design Teased

Realme GT 6 will arrive in China with a rear panel that appears to be quite different from its counterpart that was launched in India last month.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 2 July 2024 10:57 IST
Realme GT 6 Launch Date Set for July 9; Rear Camera Module Design Teased

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme GT 6 India variant (pictured) launched with a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC

Highlights
  • Realme GT 6 China variant will likely get a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC
  • The upcoming smartphone is confirmed to feature a metal middle frame
  • The Realme GT 6 China variant will offer 100W fast charging support
Realme GT 6 is set to be unveiled in China later this month. The company has previously revealed the front panel design of the upcoming handset and teased some of its key features. Now Realme has announced the launch date of the phone and teased the design of the rear camera module in the poster. The Realme GT 6 model that is set to launch in China will feature a different design compared to the Indian version that arrived in India last month — the latter was unveiled a rebranded version of the GT Neo 6 model in China.

Realme GT 6 China launch date

The Realme GT 6 will launch in China on July 9 at 2pm (11:30am IST), the company confirmed in a Weibo post. A banner on a microsite for the phone has also confirmed these details. The promotional images used in the announcement tease the design of the rear camera module on the Realme GT 6.

realme gt 6 realme weibo inline realme gt 6

Realme GT 6 China variant promotional banner
Photo Credit: Realme

 

The three rear cameras on the Chinese variant of the Realme GT 6 appear to be located within a slightly raised, rectangular module with rounded edges. The sensors are encased in a protective layer, unlike the individual, uncased camera units on its Indian counterpart. The volume rocker and the power button are also seen on the right edge of the phone.

Realme GT 6 features (Chinese variant)

The Chinese variant of the Realme GT 6 has previously been reported to sport a 1.5K 8T LTPO BOE flat display with 6,000nits of peak brightness level and a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. The handset is also said to sport a 50-megapixel main camera and a thin and large battery with support for 100W fast charging. It is confirmed to feature a metal middle frame.

Realme GT 6 specifications, price (Indian variant)

The Realme GT 6 launched in India with a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC, a 6.78-inch 120Hz full-HD+ 8T LTPO AMOLED screen and a 5,500mAh battery with 120W SuperVOOC charging support. For optics, the handset carries a 50-megapixel triple rear camera system and a 32-megapixel sensor in the front.

The Indian variant of the Realme GT 6 starts at Rs. 40,999 for the base 8GB + 256GB option, while the 12GB + 256GB and 16GB + 512GB variants are priced at Rs. 42,999 and Rs. 44,999, respectively. They are offered in Fluid Sliver and Razor Green colour options.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Realme GT 6, Realme GT 6 China launch, Realme GT 6 features, Realme

Further reading: Realme GT 6, Realme GT 6 China launch, Realme GT 6 features, Realme
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Sony to Resume Operations of Acquired Japanese Crypto Firm ‘WhaleFin’

