Microsoft Copilot Can Be Set As Default Assistant App on Android, Suggests Leak

As per a report, invoking Microsoft Copilot as the assistant only opens the main app.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 27 February 2024 15:46 IST


Photo Credit: Microsoft

Microsoft Copilot might get more assistant-based functionalities in future updates


  • Microsoft Copilot app was launched in December 2023
  • The digital assistant capability is reportedly in beta testing
  • Microsoft Copilot app recently received a design overhaul
Microsoft Copilot app on Android can now reportedly be set as the default digital assistant for the smartphone. The feature is currently in beta testing and offers users the option to summon the chatbot from any screen. The generative artificial intelligence (AI)-based Copilot platform has been getting some big upgrades lately. Earlier, it received a design overhaul for a streamlined appearance and an inline image editor was added so users could change aspects of a generated image without leaving the chatbox.

The information comes from tipster Mishaal Rahman, who revealed in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter) on Tuesday, “With version 27.9.420225014, available in beta, you can change the default assistant app to Copilot. This lets you launch Copilot from any screen by swiping diagonally from the corner or long-pressing the power button.” The post also carried a video that showed the addition of Copilot to the list of digital assistants.

However, as per the tipster, it is not a full-fledged smartphone assistant. Invoking the assistant opens the Copilot app on any screen, instead of triggering the auto-listening mode where users can speak their query. The chatbot also cannot take screenshots of the current screen, or analyse its content, as per the leaked information. While not mentioned in the post, it appears that Copilot can still perform all its duties as a generative AI chatbot and will be able to answer user queries and search for things on the internet. It is unclear whether it can perform on-device tasks such as opening an app, setting alarms and reminders, and starting a timer. The tipster added that Microsoft is likely to add these functionalities soon.

Apart from this, a big development for Copilot was announced by Jordi Ribas, CVP at Microsoft – Search & AI on Monday. In a post on X, he revealed that Microsoft was rolling out Copilot GPTs within the AI app. “They can help create designs, plan your next vacation, learn to cook a new recipe or create a custom workout plan,” Ribas added.

These are believed to function similarly to OpenAI's GPTs, which were just mini-chatbots that are programmed for specific tasks and are trained on targeted and limited amounts of data. Right now, three of them have been added — a Vacation planner, a Cooking assistant, and a Fitness trainer. OpenAI also allows users to self-program these mini-chatbots for a customised task, which is not currently possible on Copilot. Ribas said that the feature was being tested in a controlled environment with a subset of users.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2024 hub.




Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Satoshi Nakamoto Climbing Up ‘World’s Richest’ Ladder as Bitcoin Explodes in Value


Featured
