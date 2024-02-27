Nubia Pad 3D II was unveiled at MWC 2024 as the company's second-generation tablet with support for viewing 3D content without wearing special glasses. It is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip and features a 12.1-inch LCD screen with a 144Hz refresh rate. The tablet offers support for 5G connectivity and is equipped with an AI processing engine, according to ZTE. The built-in Neovision 3D Anytime technology is claimed to be capable of generating 3D content from 2D images in real-time.

Details related to pricing of the Nubia Pad 3D II are yet to be revealed. The company is expected to announce availability of the tablets in global markets in the future. It is currently unknown whether the Nubia Pad 3D II will be introduced in India — its predecessor, the Nubia Pad 3D — was not launched in the country.

Nubia Pad 3D II specifications

The newly announced Nubia Pad 3D II sports a 12.1-inch 2.5K (2,560x1,600 pixels) display with a 144Hz refresh rate. ZTE says that it offers up to 80 percent higher 3D resolution compared to the first-generation model, and up to 100 percent improved 3D brightness. It is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, paired with an unspecified amount of LPDDR5X RAM.

With its second-generation 3D tablet, ZTE has also introduced the Neovision 3D Anytime technology that is claimed to be capable of using advanced AI neural network deep learning algorithms to generate 3D content from 2D images in real-time. This means that content in 2D — pictures, games, videos, or streaming media — can be turned into 3D with the click of a button. These 3D visuals work in both portrait and landscape orientations, according to the company.

For photos and videos, the Nubia Pad 3D II is equipped with a 13-megapixel dual “Super Biomimetic Eye” rear camera setup that is claimed to offer a wider 3D shooting range than its predecessor. There are two 8-megapixel cameras in the front, with support for AI-supported eye tracking, according to the company.

The tablet is equipped with up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 onboard storage, according to ZTE. It features a quad speakers with DTX: Ultra audio It also supports 5G connectivity, in addition to Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Miracast support. The tablet packs a 10,000mAh battery with support for 66W wired charging.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.