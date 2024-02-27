Technology News
  • Home
  • Tablets
  • Tablets News
  • Nubia Pad 3D II With 12.1 Inch LCD Display, Dual Front and Rear Cameras Launched at MWC 2024

Nubia Pad 3D II With 12.1-Inch LCD Display, Dual Front and Rear Cameras Launched at MWC 2024

ZTE claims that its Neovision 3D Anytime technology is capable of generating 3D content from 2D images in real-time.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 27 February 2024 14:45 IST
Nubia Pad 3D II With 12.1-Inch LCD Display, Dual Front and Rear Cameras Launched at MWC 2024

Photo Credit: ZTE

Nubia Pad 3D II is claimed to offer higher 3D resolution and brightness compared to its predecessor

Highlights
  • Nubia Pad 3D II is equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset
  • The tablet supports 5G connectivity and comes with AI features
  • The Nubia Pad 3D II packs a 10,000mAh battery with 66W charging support
Advertisement

Nubia Pad 3D II was unveiled at MWC 2024 as the company's second-generation tablet with support for viewing 3D content without wearing special glasses. It is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip and features a 12.1-inch LCD screen with a 144Hz refresh rate. The tablet offers support for 5G connectivity and is equipped with an AI processing engine, according to ZTE. The built-in Neovision 3D Anytime technology is claimed to be capable of generating 3D content from 2D images in real-time.

Details related to pricing of the Nubia Pad 3D II are yet to be revealed. The company is expected to announce availability of the tablets in global markets in the future. It is currently unknown whether the Nubia Pad 3D II will be introduced in India — its predecessor, the Nubia Pad 3D — was not launched in the country.

Nubia Pad 3D II specifications

The newly announced Nubia Pad 3D II sports a 12.1-inch 2.5K (2,560x1,600 pixels) display with a 144Hz refresh rate. ZTE says that it offers up to 80 percent higher 3D resolution compared to the first-generation model, and up to 100 percent improved 3D brightness. It is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, paired with an unspecified amount of LPDDR5X RAM.

With its second-generation 3D tablet, ZTE has also introduced the Neovision 3D Anytime technology that is claimed to be capable of using advanced AI neural network deep learning algorithms to generate 3D content from 2D images in real-time. This means that content in 2D — pictures, games, videos, or streaming media — can be turned into 3D with the click of a button. These 3D visuals work in both portrait and landscape orientations, according to the company.

For photos and videos, the Nubia Pad 3D II is equipped with a 13-megapixel dual “Super Biomimetic Eye” rear camera setup that is claimed to offer a wider 3D shooting range than its predecessor. There are two 8-megapixel cameras in the front, with support for AI-supported eye tracking, according to the company.

The tablet is equipped with up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 onboard storage, according to ZTE. It features a quad speakers with DTX: Ultra audio It also supports 5G connectivity, in addition to Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Miracast support. The tablet packs a 10,000mAh battery with support for 66W wired charging. 

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2024 hub.

Further reading: Nubia Pad 3D 2, Nubia Pad 3D 2 specifications, Nubia, MWC 2024, MWC24
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Nintendo Switch 2 to Release in March 2025 as Company Prepares to Avoid Resales: Report
Oppo Air Glass 3 XR Eyewear Prototype Powered by its ‘AndesGPT’ AI Model Showcased at MWC 2024
Nubia Pad 3D II With 12.1-Inch LCD Display, Dual Front and Rear Cameras Launched at MWC 2024
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. How to Update Fastag KYC before February 29 Deadline
  2. Nothing Phone 2a Design Revealed Ahead of India Launch: See Here
  3. iOS 18 Could Arrive With Redesigned UI Along With New AI Features
  4. Apple Mulls AirPods With Camera, Smart Glasses to Compete With Meta: Report
  5. Tecno Pova 6 Pro 5G With 6,000mAh Battery Announced at MWC 2024
  6. Vivo V30, Vivo V30 Pro Set to Launch in India on This Day
  7. Lenovo Showcases Laptop With Transparent Display at MWC 2024
  8. Infinix GT Ultra Teased, New Technology Unveiled at MWC 2024
  9. Nubia Flip 5G Foldable With Budget-Friendly Price Unveiled at MWC 2024
  10. Truecaller Brings Call Recording, AI Transcription Features to India
#Latest Stories
  1. Microsoft Partners With OpenAI's French Rival Mistral to Make Its AI Models Available on Azure
  2. Infinix Smart 8 Plus India Launch Date Set for March 1, Specifications, Pricing Teased
  3. Lava Blaze Curve 5G India Launch Set for March 5; Design Teased, Amazon Availability Confirmed
  4. Nubia Pad 3D II With 12.1-Inch LCD Display, Dual Front and Rear Cameras Launched at MWC 2024
  5. Oppo Air Glass 3 XR Eyewear Prototype Powered by its ‘AndesGPT’ AI Model Showcased at MWC 2024
  6. Nintendo Switch 2 to Release in March 2025 as Company Prepares to Avoid Resales: Report
  7. Samsung Tipped to Launch Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Ring, and More at Upcoming Galaxy Unpacked Event
  8. Infinix GT Ultra Teased, New Gaming Technology, E-Ink Colour Changing Panel Unveiled at MWC 2024
  9. Krutrim AI Chatbot Rolls Out in Public Beta: Here's How to Test the Chatbot
  10. Apple Exploring Smart Glasses, AirPods With Camera, Advanced Sensors and AI: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »