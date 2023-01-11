Technology News
  • Home
  • Telecom
  • Telecom News
  • EU Wants Details of Investment Plans Ahead of Legislation to Make Big Tech Pay for Telcos Network Costs

EU Wants Details of Investment Plans Ahead of Legislation to Make Big Tech Pay for Telcos Network Costs

Google, Netflix, Amazon, and Meta say the idea of paying telcos for network costs amounts to an Internet traffic tax.

By Reuters | Updated: 11 January 2023 10:30 IST
EU Wants Details of Investment Plans Ahead of Legislation to Make Big Tech Pay for Telcos Network Costs

Photo Credit: Reuters

Regulators also want to know about the relationship between Big Tech, telecom providers

Highlights
  • EU plans to launch public consultation with a lengthy questionnaire
  • The six largest content providers account for over half of data traffic
  • Big Tech, telcos will be asked for views on cloud infrastructure

The European Commission wants to ask Big Tech and European Union telecoms providers about their investment outlays and cloud infrastructure plans before tabling legislation that could make the former pay for network costs, a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

Deutsche Telekom, Orange, Telefonica, Telecom Italia, and the big operators say such a move is all about a fair share contribution as the six largest content providers account for just over half of data internet traffic.

Google, Netflix, Meta, Amazon, and other tech giants say the idea amounts to an internet traffic tax that could undermine Europe's net neutrality rules treating all users equally.

The Commission plans to launch a public consultation with a lengthy questionnaire next week, although the timing may still change, the person said. It will likely last about 12 weeks before the Commission drafts legislation that EU countries and EU lawmakers will need to thrash out before it can become law.

The Commission will ask Big Tech and telecoms what they are investing in, how this will evolve and whether there is an investment gap, the person said.

They will be asked about their views on a shift into cloud infrastructure and the investments needed for this as regulators want the debate to go beyond spending on cables and towers.

Regulators also want to know about the relationship between Big Tech and telecom providers.

The Commission will ask consultation participants about the regulatory responses in other parts of the world on network fees, such as in South Korea and Australia, and the lessons learned from these.

© Thomson Reuters 2023

How does the Redmi 12 Pro+ fare against its competitor, the Realme 10 Pro+ 5G? Is it a worthy successor to the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2023 hub.

Further reading: Big Tech, Google, Netflix, Amazon, Meta, Deutsche Telekom, Orange, Telefonica, Telecom Italia, EU
Apple Planning to Start Using In-House Displays for Some Apple Watch Models From 2024: Report
Featured video of the day
Disney+ Hotstar January 2023: The Last of Us, Taaza Khabar, and more!

Related Stories

EU Wants Details of Investment Plans Ahead of Legislation to Make Big Tech Pay for Telcos Network Costs
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023 Date Announced, Galaxy S23 Series Expected
  2. Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G Review: A Strong Overall Package
  3. iQoo 11 5G With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC Launched in India: Price, Offers
  4. Realme 10 With MediaTek Helio G99 SoC Launched in India: Price, Offers
  5. Motorola Launches Moto Buds 600 ANC With Multipoint Support, More
  6. Why Google is Warning That Android Growth in India May Be Stalled
  7. Truecaller: How to Change Name, Delete Account, Remove Tags, More
  8. How ‘Personal’ Email Scams Can Fool Even Cybersecurity Experts
  9. Google Pixel 7a Hands-on Video Appears Online, Design Tipped
  10. Nubia Z40S Pro With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC Launched: All Details
#Latest Stories
  1. EU Wants Details of Investment Plans Ahead of Legislation to Make Big Tech Pay for Telcos Network Costs
  2. Apple Planning to Start Using In-House Displays for Some Apple Watch Models From 2024: Report
  3. Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023 Set for February 1, Galaxy S23 Series Expected
  4. Google Warns Android Growth in India on the Brink of Stalling Due to CCI Order in Supreme Court Challenge
  5. Samsung Tipped to Unveil Galaxy Dedicated Chips at Galaxy S23 Launch Event in February
  6. Dizo Watch D Pro, Watch D Ultra With Over 100 Sports Modes Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  7. Samsung Galaxy A71 5G Is Getting the Android 13-Based One UI 5.0 Update in US: Report
  8. Redmi 12C to Launch in India in February, May Get MediaTek Helio G85 SoC: Report
  9. Microsoft Unveils VALL-E, Audio AI That Can Simulate Any Voice From 3-Second Prompts
  10. Poco C55 Tipped to Be a Rebranded Redmi 12C, Expected to Launch Soon
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.