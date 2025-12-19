China-based consumer household appliance brand Dreame Technology is gearing up to launch its first smartphone. Its specifications have now allegedly surfaced via a certification listing. The smartphone, dubbed Dreame E1, will allegedly sport a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen. The handset is said to pack a triple rear camera setup, headlined by a 108-megapixel main sensor. It is expected to deliver more than 54 hours of usage on a single charge and has been categorised as ‘Class A' in terms of energy efficiency.

Dreame E1 Specifications Leak

According to a report by the Russian publication, MT.Today, a Dreame smartphone was listed on the European Product Registry for Energy Labelling (EPREL) database. It is mentioned with the model number W5110, and further documents reveal its moniker as Dreame E1.

The handset is listed with a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen. For optics, it will allegedly have a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 108-megapixel primary camera, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. There is also a fourth lens, but only as a cosmetic addition. The phone will also likely have a 50-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

The listing reportedly mentions that the Dreame E1 will come with a 3.5mm headphone jack, an in-display fingerprint sensor, support for 5G and NFC, dual-SIM, and a microSD card slot for storage expansion. It may get an IP64 dust and splash resistance rating.

The Dreame E1 is reported to pack a 5,000mAh battery with 33W wired fast charging support. As per the EU Energy Label, the handset is claimed to deliver up to 54 hours and 35 minutes of usage on a single charge.

It has a ‘Class A' energy efficiency and a ‘B' for drop protection and repairability. The handset's battery is said to withstand 800 charging cycles before dropping below 80 percent of its original capacity.

Images of the Dreame E1 suggest it will sport a similar design to the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, including an identical arrangement of the triple camera lenses at the back. It may have a hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera on the screen.